There is a cost for flu shots that are offered at Gwinnett early voting sites after all, Gwinnett Newton and Rockdale Health District officials have said.
Health department officials said they erroneously said the flu shots would be offered for free when they announced the offering last week. Late, Monday, they said they said there is in fact a cost for the shots.
“Our staff will have means to take payment (cash or debit/credit) for the vaccine, $21, or will make a copy of insurance cards,” health department spokesman Chad Wasdin said. “Individuals that have their insurance cards will not be charged.”
On weekdays until Oct. 30, health department officials will offer flu shots at the county’s elections office, which is located at 455 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville.
The health department is working on scheduling at least one day at each of the eight satellite early voting locations around the county, but they plan to offer at least three days at the voting sites located at Lenora Park, George Pierce Park and the Gwinnett County fairgrounds.
