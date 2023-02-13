A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. that will be featured at the Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park will reside in Atlanta, but it has major Gwinnett County connections.
Local philanthropists Clyde and Sandra Strickland are helping fund the statue — which will depict Dr. King in a pastor's robe and holding an open Bible — and longtime Gwinnett artist Kathy Fincher is one of the sculptors.
Fincher and the Stricklands are lifetime friends, and their collaboration on the MLK statue was born out of a mutual desire to depict the civil rights leader in a way he had not been previously shown.
"His faith made him a great man," Fincher said of MLK.
That's why she wanted to show him in a pastor's robe, looking upward while delivering his famous "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech, which was also the wish of the National Monument Foundation.
"Each commission is deserving of extensive research and preparation," said Fincher, a longtime Duluth resident who now lives in Clayton, Ga. "I studied every monument in the world of Dr. King; and there are many. Most focus on his legendary 'I have a dream speech.' Very few celebrate his calling as a Doctor of Divinity. I was prayerful in creating this design."
The sculpture, which she is working on with Athens artist Stan Mullin, also shows a Bible open to scripture about Moses.
“'Let my people go,' said Moses to the Egyptians. 'Let my people go,' said Dr. King to the world. Leading the Civil Rights movement, (people) likened the reverend as a 'Moses,' leading his people to the Promised Land," Fincher said.
"As a gifted speaker, Dr. King was able to articulate the needs of his people. I decided to design and sculpt his faith. In particular, his final public words, ‘Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.’"
Fincher said a few years ago she visited Clyde Strickland in the hospital as he was recovering from knee surgery and showed him her design for the statue.
"I think Clyde might have cried," Fincher said. "He said: 'He's talking to God. My gosh, I've never seen him show his faith (like that). That's the spirit of MLK.'"
Wanting to ensure that the sculpture retained that pose, Strickland said he and his wife decided to sponsor the work. It was an easy decision, he said, seeing as how his family has known Fincher for decades.
"I've always known and respected her and admired her work," Clyde Strickland said. "There's never been a statue of MLK portraying him as he was."
Said Fincher: "I told him that this would be a legacy for you (and Sandra) to leave."
Being benefactors for the statue goes along with the Stricklands' admiration of MLK, which inspired them to create World Peace Revival, which promotes peace and honors MLK through prayer, kindness and unity.
The statue will be unveiled on April 1 followed by a World Peace Revival "Peace Walk." Clyde Strickland said the sculpture will not only make its mark on that day, but for decades to come.
"Fifty years and 100 years from now they're going to walk by and see MLK and look at that statue and know he was a man of God," Strickland said. "I want (people who see the statue) to think of God and peace and prayer and God's blessing.
"It takes people — little people sometimes — to keep peace and unity in the world."
As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points.
A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game.
The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel.
For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in.
To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII.
Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
