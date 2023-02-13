A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. that will be featured at the Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park will reside in Atlanta, but it has major Gwinnett County connections.

Local philanthropists Clyde and Sandra Strickland are helping fund the statue — which will depict Dr. King in a pastor's robe and holding an open Bible — and longtime Gwinnett artist Kathy Fincher is one of the sculptors.

World Peace Revival is a movement. A movement that starts with each one of us. A movement to bring about peace and unity through interfaith prayer, acts of kindness, and stories of peace and unity. It’s a billion prayers for peace and unity. It’s turning prayer into action through loving our neighbors well (those acts of kindness). It’s turning social media into a peace movement through sharing – and inspiring – stories of peace and unity. Learn more at https://worldpeacerevival.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.