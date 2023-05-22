Gwinnett police are trying to locate a "vehicle of interest" that they think was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian.
Police said that on March 3, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run call on Dawson Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross. Officers found the body of Razak Ndego Iddrisa, a 31-year-old male, on the sidewalk in a construction zone.
Police said it is unknown how long Iddrisa was there after the accident, but investigators believe that a person driving a Dodge Ram hit Iddrisa while he was walking in front of 6700 Dawson Boulevard.
"In addition, the security camera from a local business captured a white Dodge Ram entering the property around the time of the collision," Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said. "The driver failed to stop after hitting Iddrisa, but parts of the truck were found at the scene."
The Gwinnett Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death traffic related.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 23-0017022
