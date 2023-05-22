truck.png

Gwinnett police are looking for this Dodge Ram truck, which they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident March 3 in unincorporated Norcross.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett police are trying to locate a "vehicle of interest" that they think was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian.

Police said that on March 3, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run call on Dawson Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross. Officers found the body of Razak Ndego Iddrisa, a 31-year-old male, on the sidewalk in a construction zone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.