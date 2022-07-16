Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport may be on the south side of Atlanta but its $66 billion economic impact is felt across the entire metro region — even in Gwinnett County, according to airport General Manager Balram Bheodari.
Bheodari addressed the Gwinnett Chamber during its monthly On Topic luncheon at the 1818 Club on Friday. One of the messages he had for business leaders is that even though they may be nearly an hour away from Hartsfield-Jackson, Gwinnettians are still affected by the activities that go on at the airport.
“A (financial) performance I’m looking at, in measurement, is economic opportunities for the community that resides around the airport,” Bheodari said. “And, don’t think that because Gwinnett is 40 miles out, you don’t live around the airport. You do reside around it.
“You’d be surprised how many employees that work at the airport live in Gwinnett County (as well as) contractors that does business (with the airport).”
Hartsfield-Jackson has a 4,700 acre campus situated between College Park, Hapeville and the city of Atlanta, which operates the airport. It has seven concourses, 193 gates, 19 passenger carriers, 18 cargo carriers and 650,000 square feet of cargo space, according to numbers Bheodari showed the chamber during his speech. It has a North Terminal, a South Terminal and an International Terminal as well.
One fact about Hartsfield-Jackson that Bheodari said in important to the business community is the access it provides to places in the U.S. and abroad.
The airport has 2,500 flight operations per day and about 44 million people passed through Hartsfield-Jackson in the first six months of this year, and could end up seeing a total of 90 million for all of 2022, as the airline industry continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bheodari.
The general manager added the airport provides the Atlanta area with connections to a large portion of the U.S. alone.
“This airport could reach, if you depart from this airport, you could reach 80% of the United States population in two hours or less,” Bheodari said.
But, the airport is continuing to grow. Hartsfield-Jackson’s general manager highlighted several projects that are taking place at the airport to improve operations. In all, about $6 billion in work is on the books to be done between now and the end of 2025.
Among the projects taking place are the addition of five gates on Concourse T, a midpoint vertical circulation expansion, a plane train tunnel west extension, construction on a south de-icing complex, work on fire station 32 south, the widening of Concourse D from 60-feet to 100-feet, the modernization of Concourse E and the North Terminal and rehabilitation and new deck work on the south parking deck.
“Concourse D is the narrowest concourse,” Bheodari said. “We’re going to widen it up to 100-feet. That’s probably going to be the most complex airport projects ... This is going to have significant impact on the traveling public, but we’re working right now (on it). I’m spending hours with the team going through all of the phasing plans and just thinking about how we’re going to get it done.”
One project that will likely have an impact on business in the region, however, is the addition of half a million square feet of new cargo space in the Cargo 2A and 2B project.
“We’re out of cargo space,” Bheodari said. “Cargo does not bring money to the airport, but the economic opportunity for the region is huge.
“Amazon started with one daily flight, now if I could give Amazon more cargo capacity, there would be 10 daily flights. That’s how fast they have grown in less than three years, and so we’re going to be building another half-a-million square-feet of cargo facilities with ramps and taxi-ways and stuff like that.”
