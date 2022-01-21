Traffic on State Route 316 passes under the new Harbins Road bridge on Jan. 14. Gwinnett County officials said a shift to the new Harbins at 316 interchange which had been expected to open on Tuesday was pushed back to Jan. 25 because of inclement weather. It could be pushed back again to Jan. 26 if it is raining on Jan. 25.
County officials told the Daily Post that is because inclement weather which moved through the area earlier in the week ended up delaying the shift onto Harbins Road's new alignment. The county is working on a new announcement about when the interchange will open, but a county spokeswoman said it is tentatively set for Jan. 25.
If it is raining on Jan. 25, however, the opening will be pushed back again to the following day.
The interchange will replace the existing intersection at Harbins and 316. Entrance and exit ramps going to and from 316 on the west side of the interchange will open with the new bridge.
Temporary access to the ramps on the east side will be needed until the intersection and the old section of Harbins can be demolished and a permanent connection to the ramps can be built.
