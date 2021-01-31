Harbins Road hasn’t been the easiest road for Dacula drivers to navigate in recent months with two road project under construction at two different points on that road.
There was the bridge replacement on Harbins in downtown Dacula, with the new bridge partially opening this winter and related work continuing into this spring. A bigger and more extensive project, however, is the ongoing interchange conversion at Harbins Road and State Route 316.
Gwinnett County transportation officials are working with their counterparts in the Georgia Department of Transportation on the more than $30 million project, but the county has taken the lead on getting the conversion done.
“Harbins has some accident history associated with it,” Gwinnett County Department of Transportation Deputy Director of Program Delivery Andrew Thompson said. “That’s really part of why we really wanted to move that project forward, and the county was able to complete engineering and right-of-way acquisition in under two years, which for any kind of major infrastructure improvement is like moving close to the speed of light.
“We worked to expedite that project for those safety concerns and operational concerns on it.”
The intersection-to-interchange conversion is part of an ongoing effort the state has taken on to convert 316 to a limited access highway between Interstate 85 and the Athens area.
“We’ve been very fortunate on this (Harbins) project,” Thompson said. “This is part of a partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation. We’ve been very fortunate to be able to work with them on doing improvements throughout the 316 corridor.
“They have a series of improvements along 316 all the way through Barrow County and almost out to Athens, but we’ve been partnering with them on a number of intersections along the corridor basically beginning around the airport at Hi Hope and all the way through to the county line at Drowning Creek (Road).”
The state’s efforts have already led to the conversion of 316, from the interstate to Buford Drive. In addition to the Harbins Road conversion, other planned intersection to interchange conversions are expected to take place at Hi Hope Road, Hurricane Trail, State Route 8/U.S. Highway 29 and Drowning Creek Road.
Construction on most of those interchange conversions is expected to begin in 2023, although the Drowning Creek Road conversion does not yet have an anticipated construction date, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Transforming 316 website, www.dot.ga.gov/BS/Projects/SpecialProjects/SR316.
Work on converting some intersections on 316 in Barrow County has also been underway.
“The overall effort really is to provide a significant operational and safety improvement,” Thompson said. “Over the years, as the volumes have increased along that corridor, it become clear that it got to the point where we really wanted to start looking at turning it more into a limited access corridor, similar to what you see on interstates. Those types of corridors are inherently safer than your traditional signalized intersections.”
But right now, the major focus is on the Harbins Road interchange conversion.
Thompson said the project, which began in the spring of 2019, is on schedule and about 50% complete, with an anticipated completion date of early-to-mid 2022.
“The project has progressed well,” Thompson said. “We have set beams over 316 I guess approximately a month ago and we’ve got another beam setting over the westbound lanes of 316 forecasted for mid-February.”
The new overpass bridge for Harbins Road, as well as a new bridge close the intersection that is being built over the Colonial Pipeline, is being built on top of the old intersection. A new, temporary intersection had to be installed to avoid disrupting traffic, Thompson said.
“We wanted to maintain the signalized access while the bridges are being constructed,” he said. “It was necessary to put that temporary signal in to keep traffic moving through the area. It’s not an uncommon practice with this kind of work for grade-separated interchanges like that.”
There will be two lanes of traffic for each direction on the overpass bridge, as well as two left turn lanes for traffic turning to enter the westbound lanes of 316. There will be one left turn lane for traffic turning to enter the eastbound lanes.
Alcovy Road was also moved further away from 316 to accommodate the new overpass bridge.
Thompson said traffic will be shifted to the bridge sometime before the project is completed to the temporary intersection can be removed.
“A lot of (when the shift happens) is dependent on how quickly the bridge construction moves forward,” he said. “A lot of the means and methods of actually executing the work we leave with the contractor to plan, and there’s obvious factors on that such as utilities. We’ve got a petroleum fuel line directly adjacent to the bridge construction, the Colonial Pipeline, so coordination has to be done with those folks.
“There’s also things like weather concerns and things of that nature.”
Collector-distributer lanes are also being installed between the Sugarloaf Parkway interchange and the new Harbins Road interchange to control traffic in that area.
The Harbins Road interchange conversion project is being funded by the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.