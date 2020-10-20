The land that the Harbins Community House stands on has ties to Kathy Hinton’s family that go back at least a century.
Hinton’s great-grandfather gave the land to the Harbins community to build a schoolhouse that opened on the site in 1938. After a couple of decades, it transitioned to being a community center where Boy Scout meetings, debates between candidates for elected offices, bridal and baby showers, family reunions and other public gatherings.
But, it’s because of those old family ties to the site that Hinton feels a sense of responsibility for the old building, which is she is highlighting need of several repairs and is struggling with funding to pay for improvements.
“We cut the grass, we do it all,” Hinton said. “We donate our time. We volunteer. We’ve done it for 24 years.”
Hinton and Dana Pharr, who are two of the three people on the center’s board of directors, have been working with Gwinnett County Habitat for Humanity on some of the needed repairs at the center.
Habitat is helping through its new Neighborhood Revitalization Program and has held two work days to chip off the old white paint off the center’s walls so they can be repainted. Board that have been found to be rotting on the exterior are also being replaced.
“So, this project is actually our first big neighborhood revitalization project,” Gwinnett County Habitat for Humanity Director of Programs Jen Welch said. “What that program is about is really listening to residents and seeing what their wants are, what their aspirations are for their community and helping them find ways to meet that.
‘So, we had some residents from Dacula let us know that this was a big place for them, a space where they would come and gather, but due to just its age ... they haven’t been able to use it for a few years, and they don’t really have any funds coming in for it and not everyone knows about it. So they just asked us to come alongside them and kind of help get the exterior of it going back up, we’ve been replacing siding where we can, and just get some community buy in to it.”
But, there are several needs that need to be addressed inside the building as well.
There is water damage in the ceiling. One door is stuck and won’t open anymore. Hinton’s husband did some work to add some stability to the floor in two of the three main rooms a little more than a decade ago, the floor in the room that houses the old school stage is uneven and sinking in some areas.
The building is currently not being used to house community events until repairs can be made.
The hope of Hinton and Pharr is that the work Habitat has done to shore up the outside of the building will help raise awareness in the community of the need for help with interior work as well.
“We would love to have it restored,” Hinton said. “Our vision is we would love to have one room redone like an old classroom, like how they went to school. Have an old pot-belly stove like they had. I mean my husband’s dad, when they got here to school in the mornings, they had to go across the street and pump their own water to use for the day.”
Hinton said the old school house and community center has deep meaning to people who grew up in the Harbins community.
“The people in this community built this school,” she said. “I mean these people walked here, they built this school, this is a community-owned property. People think Gwinnett County owns it. They do not. This is called a community-owned property.
“When my granddaddy deeded it to the school, he deeded it to the community of Harbins. I’ve got a copy of the deed and it says ‘to the community of Harbins,’ and it said if it was ever sold, it would have to go back to the heirs of the family.”
Pharr said that although the board who oversaw the center made some money from rentals, it wasn’t enough to cover all of the buildings needs.
“The money we made paid off our bills, but there was nothing left over for maintenance,” she said.
Pharr also said the center has had no official financial baking since it transitioned from a school to a community center in the 1950s. There was the potential for a state grant to pay for improvements a few years back, but Hinton and Pharr said the grant was eventually canceled because of funding issues.
“What’s amazing is that since this school closed in the late 50’s, it has operated with volunteers with no financial — no backing, no money,” Pharr said.
