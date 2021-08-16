Hall County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find, from left, Gainesville resident Faustino Junior Sanchez, 16, and Flowery Branch resident Brannon Lee Scroggy, 17. The teens went missing this year in unrelated cases and are believed to be runaways.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find two teenagers who went missing earlier this year in unrelated cases.
The sheriff's office believes Gainesville resident Faustino Junior Sanchez, 16, and Flowery Branch resident Brannon Lee Scroggy, 17, are runaways. Sanchez was last seen on April 27 at Johnson High School. Scroggy was last seen on July 4 and his family reported him missing five days later.
There have been reports that Scroggy has been spotted around Maliby Drive and Ivy Springs Drive, areas which are near his family's home on Oak Ridge Drive, since July 4. Hall County deputies did not indicate that Sanchez has been spotted since April 27, however.
Sanchez is described as being 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Scroggy is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and weighing about 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Photos of both teens have been released by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sanchez or Scroggy is asked to call Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator J. Ayers 770-533-7187.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
