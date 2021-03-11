The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for several days night and is believed to have run away.
Olivia Lee Landero, 15, was last seen Sunday night outside a home on Patterson Lane in northern Hall County. She contacted friends by text message but has not been seen or heard from since then, according to sheriff's deputies.
She is described as being about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Landero, or has information about her whereabouts, is asked to call 770-297-2641.
