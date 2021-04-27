One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after the cars they were traveling in collided on State Route 13 in the Buford-Rest Haven area just north of the Gwinnett-Hall County line.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the cars crashed into each other on Georgia 13 —which is known as Buford Highway south of county line — just south of Holiday Road, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Holiday Road is about half a mile north of the county line.
Deputies are investigating the crash, but have not released the identities of either driver.
"The crash claimed the life of one driver, a woman, and injured the second driver, a man," Hall County Sheriff's Office officials said in a statement. "Hall County Fire Services transported the male victim to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment. Each driver was traveling alone. Investigators have not yet notified the female victim’s next of kin."
