Hall County deputies have released the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle accident on State Route 13, just north of the Gwinnett-Hall County line, on Tuesday and announced they are looking for witness who may have seen the crash.
Oakwood resident Grisel Alvarez Martinez, 64, was killed in the accident, which also resulted in a man being taken to the hospital. The man — who has not been identified — had been driving the other vehicle involved in the accident.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the cars crashed into each other on Georgia 13 just south of Holiday Road, in the Buford-Rest Haven area, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The state route is called Atlanta Highway in Hall County, but it is known as Buford Highway in Gwinnett.
Holiday Road is about half a mile north of the county line.
Neither Martinez or the man had passengers traveling with them in their respective vehicles, according to deputies.
Officials are looking for possible witnesses, however.
"Particularly, investigators would like to speak to a man spotted jogging southbound along Atlanta Highway during the time of the two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of Grisel Alvarez Martinez," deputies said in a statement.
Anyone who saw the accident, or knows the jogger's identity, is asked to call Sgt. J. Morgan at 770-718-2383.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.