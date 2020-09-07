A welfare check on a room at a Motel 6 in unincorporated Norcross led to the discovery one dead man and another man who was seriously injured on Monday.
Gwinnett police officers were at the motel located on Oakbrook Parkway to investigate an unrelated incident when hotel staff asked them to perform the welfare check shortly before noon.
"Once inside, officers located two males," police said. "The first male was deceased from his injuries, and the second male was transported to an area hospital in serious condition."
At this time, the police are labeling the death of the one man as suspicious and preliminary investigation is still underway.
Anyone who has information about what happened at the motel is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward available from Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-066767.
