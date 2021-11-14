Gwinnett County hit an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19 last week: Its two-week new case ratio dropped below 100 residents per 100,000 residents for the first time since the beginning of the Delta variant wave in late July.
Gwinnett dropped below the 100 cases per 100,000 residents two-week threshold on Nov. 8 and, with the exception of being exactly 100 cases per 100,000 residents on Nov. 9, the county has stayed below the threshold every other weekday of the last week.
The two-week numbers for Saturday and Sunday are not yet available from the Georgia Department of Public Health, but the ratio on Friday was 89 new COVID cases for every 100,000 Gwinnettians over the preceding two weeks.
Gwinnett's two-week ratio on Friday was roughly in the middle of the pack in the 11-county Atlanta Regional Commission footprint. Only Forsyth (123 cases per 100,000 residents), Cobb (106 cases per 100,000 residents), Rockdale (91 cases per 100,000 residents) and Cherokee (90 cases per 100,000 residents) had higher ratios among the 11 counties.
Prior to last week, the last time Gwinnett was below 100 cases per 100,000 residents was July 25.
Gwinnett still has a little way to go before it gets as low as it was in early July, when new cases were well below 50 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period, however.
In all, Gwinnett saw a total of 864 new cases reported during the two-week period leading up to Friday.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Georgia in March 2020, Gwinnett has had 112,893 reported COVID cases, 1,396 confirmed deaths, 95 probable deaths and 6,287 hospitalizations. Its overall case ratio for the entire pandemic, so far, is 11,624.73 cases for every 100,000 residents.
The state also reported that 54% of Gwinnettians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 60% of the county's residents have received at least one shot of a vaccine.
Georgia, as a whole, has had 1.27 million reported cases, 25,352 confirmed deaths, 4,509 probable deaths, 87,815 hospitalizations and 13,721 ICU admissions since the pandemic reached the state.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
