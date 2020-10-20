Two-week new COVID-19 case numbers and rates in Gwinnett County have risen in the last week, according to new numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state reported Gwinnett had a two-week total of 1,348 new cases of the disease and a two-week incidence rate of 139 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Overall, Gwinnett has seen a total of 29,866 COVID-19 cases, 436 deaths and 2,843 hospitalizations since March, with an overall incidence rate of 3,075.34 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Two-week case numbers and incidence rates are up notably from where they were a week earlier.
On Oct. 12, the two-week new case total was 1,230 reported cases and an incidence rate of 127 new cases for every 100,000 people.
On Monday, however, the two-week total was 1,308 new reports of cases with a two-week incidence rate of 135 new cases for every 100,000 residents.
And, that rise continued into Tuesday’s numbers.
A graph provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health shows there was a seven-day moving average of 102.9 new COVID-19 cases per day in Gwinnett as of Tuesday.
It’s still a far cry from the seven-day average peak of 363.3 cases per day reported on July 30, but it also marks a gradual increase from the seven-day average of 86.3 cases per day reported on Oct. 12.
New figures released by the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale health district on Tuesday showed Gwinnett County has had a seven-day positivity rate of 5.5% and an overall positivity rate, for all cases seen since March, of 10.1%.
The local health department also reported 23.87% of outbreaks in Gwinnett have occurred in long-term care facilities, followed by 22.97% in schools, 18.47% in daycare centers and 11.71% in businesses.
Jails, government buildings, healthcare facilities, manufacturing facilities, mental health rehab facilities, places of worship and veterinary clinics making up the rest of outbreak sites, with none of them individually making up more than 5.41% of the outbreaks in the county.
The median age of cases seen in Gwinnett is 38 while the median age of COVID-19-related deaths is 73.
Statewide, Georgia had a two-week case total of 18,256 cases and a two-week incidence rate of 169 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Overall, the state has seen a total of 342,438 cases, 7,674 deaths, 30,541 hospitalizations and 5,701 ICU admissions since March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.