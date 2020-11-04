Did Gwinnett County voters approve the transit expansion referendum that appeared on ballots for Tuesday's election?
Well, it's hard to say.
Passage of the referendum would have provided a way to pay for transit expansion. The results right now are effectively split 50-50, however, with the "No" votes holding a 1,749-vote advantage and thousands of absentee and provisional ballots left to be counted.
County spokesman Joe Sorenson said there are still 4,400 absentee ballots that were turned in by voters on Tuesday that still have to be counted. There are also nearly 1,000 provisional ballots that need to be dealt with as well.
"My biggest concern right now is the transit vote," said Nicole Love Hendrickson, who claimed victory in the county commission chairman's race, on Tuesday night. "If that fails, then that is now going to be the (Board of Commissioners') challenge to start focusing on on Day One: How do we start to build out a comprehensive transportation plan that connects us to the region?
"We were really depending on that (referendum passing) to really help move us forward with mobility, connectivity, to help us manage our growth."
The transit referendum would have implemented a 30-year sales tax that would have funded an expansion of Gwinnett County Transit and paid for an extension of MARTA heavy rail from the Doraville station to the Jimmy Carter Boulevard corridor. It included bus rapid transit, expanded local bus service, additional express and paratransit service in addition to the heavy rail extension.
