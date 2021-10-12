In just less than two year of operation, StillFire Brewing in Suwanee is developing quite a national reputation.
The brewery recently added to its collection of awards by winning a bronze medal at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival. StillFire was honored in the Scotch Ale category for its signature Kilt Chamberlain, a 9.5% Scotch Ale that the brewery says "features a delicious mix of caramel, dark fruit, nuts, chocolate and a wee bit of peat smoke."
It is the 18th award won by the brewery since its inception in 2020.
“It's an incredible honor to have gone from homebrewing and previously judging the GABF to professionally brewing and being recognized at the competition — it’s crazy to see how things come full circle,” StillFire Brewmaster Phil Farrell said. “We couldn’t be more grateful for all that we’ve accomplished in this short time, and we’re excited to see what next year’s competition holds for StillFire.”
The 2021 Great American Beer Festival competition, presented by the Brewers Association, recognized the best beers in 97 categories covering 175 different beer styles.
The win comes just weeks before the brewery’s anniversary. “Our team is relishing in the moment and are thrilled to go into our second anniversary with even more to celebrate,” Randall Veugeler, StillFire Co-founder, said.
StillFire Brewing will host an anniversary celebration on Saturday from noon to midnight. Food from 8Sweet Treats, Cattywampus and Q’Paso Latin Grub will be available along with live music from Drake Freeman and July Turner.
