Even though it will technically not be located inside Dacula’s city limits, Gwinnett County’s Rowen project is having a major impact on development in the city.
In fact, it’s possible that Rowen — which is designed to be a mixed-use research hub — could be the driving force behind new development in Dacula for decades to come. It’s already become a buzz word in presentations that developers mention when they come to city leaders with proposed projects, according to Dacula Assistant City Administrator Heather Coggins.
“None of it is in the city, but we’re in such close proximity to Rowen that it seems all the presentations happening in the city now for people who are coming in with developments (are saying), ‘Well, with Rowen, you’ll have so much need for this type of housing or these types of stores,’ “ she said. “The presentations always include at least a mention of Rowen.”
While Dacula is smaller than many of its sister cities in Gwinnett, it does have its own developments and construction projects underway — and some are pretty significant.
It’s not hard to see why Rowen might be such a drawing card for Dacula, even it will located just outside the city limits. The development will include nearly 2000 acres, be a mixed-use hub — or knowledge community as county officials like to call it — with a research focus. And it’s expected to create 18,500 new jobs in the Dacula area by 2035 and eventually as many as 100,000 new jobs over the next several decades.
There’s no single type of development that Rowen is attracting to Dacula.
“It’s all kinds of development,” Coggins said. “What’s being presented (to the city), like I said there’s always a mention of Rowen. Even though Rowen is going to be (decades away from being) completely built out, I think the anticipation of it has already started.”
Dacula also has projects that are already progressing in the city. One of the big projects that has already been approved by Dacula officials is a $124 million mixed-use project on Harbins Road called Inland Pass.
Inland Pass will be located on 73.8 acres facing Harbins’ intersection with West Drowning Creek Road. The plans presented to city officials earlier this year show it will include 62,387-square-feet of retail space — including a grocery store and outparcels — as well as 320 apartments, 180 senior living residential units, a community park and active recreation areas.
“The subject property’s location along Harbins Road on the southern side of Highway 316 not only provides a proper transition of uses as identified in the (Dacula Comprehensive Plan), but also serves the residential communities to the south of Highway 316 by providing neighborhood serving retail and commercial uses without having to cross or travel along Highway 316,” said Melody Glouton, an attorney representing WWP Acquisition LLC, in a letter to city officials in May.
Inland Pass is big enough that its plans had to be reviewed by Atlanta Regional Commission and GRTA and receive their blessing before city leaders could take it up.
The City Council approved a rezoning from central business district, heavy commercial district and light manufacturing district to a planned mixed-use district for the development in July.
“No construction has been started on that, and that project will take a few years before it’s actually built out,” said Coggins, referring to the fact that city officials expect it to be finished in 2025.
The apartments are expected to range in price from $1,175 for a one-bedroom unit to $2,000 for a three-bedroom unit. The senior living residences are expected to range in price from $1,300 for a one-bedroom unit to $2,000 for a two-bedroom unit.
Presentations made to the city used pictures of a Publix as “conceptual images” of what the grocery store will look like.
Even Inland Pass’ developers are buzzing about the potential impact from the Rowen development, perhaps even more so than the impact of the Harbins Road at State Route 316 interchange that is expected to open within walking distance of the Inland Pass site early next year.
“When they came, they specifically mentioned Rowen,” Coggins said.
Another way that Rowen will impact construction in Dacula is through Gwinnett County’s Eastern Regional Infrastructure Project. That project, which broke ground earlier this month, will see new water and sewer lines, as well as new trails, built in and near Dacula to provide services to the Rowen site and he surrounding community.
“If you look at their (water and) sewer lines that they’ve got to run to get to Rowen, they’re running it through the city,” Coggins said.
Dacula also has some more near term projects and developments underway that are not tied to Rowen in any way.
One of those projects is the new traffic light that is expected to be activated soon at the intersection of Tanner Road and Harbins Road.
The arms for the lights have already been installed and crosswalk signals are going in. Coggins said that project will benefit drivers who use Tanner Road in particular.
“If you drive through Dacula at all, especially when the school buses are out, it was almost impossible to come out of Tanner and make a left turn to go to 316,” Coggins said. “You just couldn’t do it so they’ve got a light going in. The county is doing the work, but the city helped pay for it.”
Two other road-related projects that have been taking place in the city include sidewalk improvements and repaving of Robin Ridge Drive, which was recently completed, and storm drainage improvements on William Street, which is expected to wrap up by the end of December.
The William Street project includes replacing stormwater pipes and structures to reduce the likelihood of flooding in residential properties. It also entails road repaving and landscaping.
Elsewhere in the city, Dacula residents may have noticed a trio of buildings rising out of the ground next to Hebron Christian Academy on Dacula Road. The buildings, which face a Publix-anchored shopping center, will include two restaurants — a Wendy’s and a Huey Magoos Chicken Tenders — and an Express Oil Change business.
The trio of businesses are expected to open in 2022.
A more long-term project that the city is looking at is a renovation of Maple Creek Park, which recently got security cameras after incidents involving vandalism.
The city is in the early stages of looking at how to upgrade the park and a total cost is not yet known because it is still in the design phase. At this point, any plans that show future improvements for the park could probably be best described as being more like a list of suggested options that the city council members have to review.
“The council does have some design plans (and) right now they’re looking at those plans,” Coggins said. “They’re all supposed to be submitting input as to how they would want to change them and what they would want the park to eventually look like.”
Coggins said, however, that Dacula leaders plan to pay for it with money from an endowment that former Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks left the city when he died with the express intention that the money only be used for parks and beautification projects.
Maple Creek Park is a popular park with not only Dacula residents, but also people from surrounding areas — including other counties — who are attracted to its disc golf course. The park also has walking trails, a playground and a dog park, but Coggins said residents have been interested in seeing some improvements made.
The playground equipment, in particular, is showing signs of age and wear and tear. The swing sets, for example, had rust on the chains for the swing — and one of the swings was missing all together — last weekend.
“Some people have complained about the playground equipment and things being a little bit far away the benches that are there so (the council is) looking at some ideas and coming up with some ideas on maybe how to make the park more user-friendly,” Coggins said.
And, those park improvements will probably come in handy in the future as the Rowen project brings more people and more development come to the Dacula area.
