In the aftermath of last week's fatal shootings at three businesses run by Asian-Americans in metro Atlanta, Gwinnett's top three elected public safety officials said they will work to make sure people of Asian descent feel safe in the county.
While Gwinnett County police have stepped up patrols around Asian-American-owned businesses, Sheriff Keybo Taylor, District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson and Solicitor General Brian Whiteside have said state laws designed to prevent hate crimes and to keep residents safe in general will be enforced.
"Any person or groups who seek to intimidate and harm our Asian community will be prosecuted with every tool available to this office," Austin-Gatson said in a statement. "Any victims of crime in our jurisdiction are encouraged to contact this office for assistance. There is no tolerance for acts which harm our people. This office stands with and will continue to stand with our Asian community.”
Law enforcement officials handling the shootings, which results in the deaths of eight people at spas in Atlanta and Cherokee County, have said accused shooter Robert Long has claimed he opened fire at the businesses because of a sex addiction.
But, at least some people in the Asian-American community have seen it as a hate crime, particularly after the terms "China Virus" and "Wuhan Virus" began being used by some people to describe COVID-19. A "Stop Asian Hate" march and rally was held this past weekend in Liberty Plaza outside the state Capitol in Atlanta.
"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident," Whiteside said on Monday. "We are aware that there has recently been a drastic rise in xenophobic and racist incidents committed against Asian Americans in numerous states across America, most recently, in Georgia."
Whiteside's office urged residents to contact their local police departments to report all violent crime incidents that they witness or experience.
"We are committed to working with community leaders and local law enforcement to ensure the safety, security and comfort of all members of the Asian American community in Gwinnett County," the solicitor's office said in its statement. "Any threats or acts of hate and xenophobia will be met with severe recommendations for punishment by the Solicitor-General of Gwinnett County, Brian Whiteside."
Gwinnett Police Cpl. Collin Flynn said the county's police department is maintaining "an open dialogue" with members of the county's Asian community to identify and address its concerns. The department began increasing patrols around Asian-owned businesses last week as part of a "proactive approach to reaching out to members of the Asian community" in response to the shootings, according to the police department's spokesman.
"Those members include businesses and organizations who have all had a heightened sense of concern over the tragic events that occurred on (March 16)," Flynn said. "Those communications have not only been to provide support, but also to give crime prevention education, resources, and address their concerns. "
Duluth Police Officer Ted Sadowski said the police department in that city, which has one of the largest Korean-American communities in Georgia, has also stepped up patrols around Asian-owned businesses in light of the shootings in Atlanta and Cherokee County. Sadowski said flyers urging all residents and business owners to report suspicious activity is circulated in Korean, English and Spanish to businesses in Duluth.
"(We) have already increased our patrols to these areas and will continue to do so," Sadowski said.
Gwinnett Sheriff Keybo Taylor said his office is a "friend to everyone regardless of immigration status, ethnic background, religion, race or sexual orientation" and pledged that deputies will show "care and compassion" when serving all members of the community.
“This is a difficult time for our community," Taylor said in a statement. "Every individual should have the comfort of going to their place of employment and feel protected. We do not condone violence of any sort. Gwinnett County is and will continue to be a safe place for our children, our working citizens, and our places of worship.”
The Sheriff's Office also said anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis, or knows of someone who is experiencing one, is asked to seek help by calling 1-800-950-6264. They call also provide a tip to the Sheriff’s Office to seek assistance by calling 770-619-6655.
