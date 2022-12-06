staff interaction.jpg (copy)

A Gwinnett library patron interacts with a staff member at one of the county’s library branches. Gwinnett County’s proposed 2023 budget includes an increase in the local subsidy for the county’s library system that will enable it to avoid cutting services and employees.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Public Library system

This past summer, Gwinnett County Library System Executive Director Charles Pace sounded alarm bells about the system’s financial situation, saying services and positions faced cuts if the library system’s subsidy from Gwinnett County was not increased in 2023.

The library system asked for a $6 million increase to its county subsidy this year. The system instead got a $3.5 million increase — which is about what library officials had said would be the amount needed to cover raises given to system employees earlier this year and avoid the potential cuts.