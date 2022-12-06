A Gwinnett library patron interacts with a staff member at one of the county’s library branches. Gwinnett County’s proposed 2023 budget includes an increase in the local subsidy for the county’s library system that will enable it to avoid cutting services and employees.
This past summer, Gwinnett County Library System Executive Director Charles Pace sounded alarm bells about the system’s financial situation, saying services and positions faced cuts if the library system’s subsidy from Gwinnett County was not increased in 2023.
The library system asked for a $6 million increase to its county subsidy this year. The system instead got a $3.5 million increase — which is about what library officials had said would be the amount needed to cover raises given to system employees earlier this year and avoid the potential cuts.
The library system employees received raises in an effort to provide a livable wage and to retain them.
“The fact that we’re able to give them more than $3 million to preserve those programs and make sure people have that security, especially at this time of year during the holidays, is a big thing,” Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden said. “It’s a great thing, and I think that’s one of the more significant items in this budget that the board addresses.”
Gwinnett County’s proposed 2023 library subsidy is $22.9 million. By comparison, it was $19.4 million in the county’s 2022 budget. That equates to a proposed increase of about 18%. Although the library system does get some state funding, a large source of its funding is the local level of government.
The $2.26 billion 2023 budget is, at this point, a recommendation from Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson that the Board of Commissioners will vote on at the beginning of January. It was crafted in consultation with a citizens budget review panel that reviewed budget requests from departments and made funding recommendations.
Hendrickson said the library system’s officials did not submit an outline of cuts that might happen if the subsidy was not increased.
“The citizens committee did not base it on any cut plan or whatever plan they had because I did not actually see that,” she said. “That was not shared with me.”
The chairwoman said she did understand the need for more funding, however.
“We could not fund 100% of their request so we decided to meet them halfway,” Hendrickson said. “And, a large portion of that was to help offset the cost of the decision made earlier this year to give the employees the raises.
“So, we recognized that giving the funding to offset the cost of, plus additional to do needed programs and services would be a benefit to them. I mean the work that they do is a benefit to our community and, while we couldn’t give them 100% of their ask, I felt like what they were allocated is enough to get them to the level they need to be to provide the services that are needed.”
Some possible cuts that had been floated over the summer, if additional funding was not provided, included the elimination of 29 full-time positions and 68 part-time positions as well as cuts to the Career Online High School Program, library materials such as books, professional services, computers and technology, repairs and maintenance and the Kanopy Database.
At this point, even though they did not get the full $6 million increase they requested, Gwinnett County library officials are thankful they did get some increase.
“We are pleased with the proposed library subsidy,” Pace said in a statement to the Daily Post. “We want to thank the Gwinnett County commissioners for supporting the library and letting us continue our service to the community.”
The library system did have supporters in the community who used tools or influence available to them to push for increased funding.
State Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, urged commissioners to increase funding for the libraries in a letter co-signed by most of the Democrats in Gwinnett’s legislation over the summer. One Lawrenceville resident, Brian Carlson, created a website explaining what could happen if library funding was no increased.
Carlson thanked Hendrickson for putting additional funding for the libraries in the proposed budget during a public hearing on Monday night.
“Looking back at some of the numbers that the library (gets in funding), compared to other districts, this puts us on par with them as far as the per dollar capital spending,” he said after he hearing.
Hendrickson said she and the citizens budget review committee looked at the total budget and requests that were made, and decided to look at “smart investments” to improve services to residents.
“Nobody wants to see services cut, no matter where they come from,” Hendrickson said. “I think the libraries provide an essential service to our community and we want to make sure they have what they need to continue sustaining themselves.”
There is, of course, the possibility that significant cuts to services provided by libraries in Gwinnett County could have prompted some level of backlash from residents aimed at either library system officials, county commissioners or both groups.
“People of all political affiliations and different age groups appreciate a well-funded and well-staffed library system,” Carden said. “And, I think if that cut plan was put into place, we all would have heard about it.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
