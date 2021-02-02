Gwinnett County is closer to having a board that will oversee and advise the county's police department.
All but one of the seats on the 11-member Gwinnett Police Citizens Advisory Board have been filled, with most of the county commissioners making their individual appointments on Tuesday. Commissioner Ben Ku said applications are still trickling in for his appointment and that he needs more time to pick his appointee.
Funding to create the board was included in the 2021 budget that former commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash left for the current commission to adopt last month. After the budget was adopted, the commissioners then voted to create the board later in January.
The purpose of the board is to offer input to county officials about policing policies, practices and training programs.
It will also have to hold public meetings where issues surrounding police matters are discussed, recommend initiatives for community outreach and maintain a partnership between the community and the police department.
The board will be made up of five appointees, one from each member of the county commission, as well as the Gwinnett 101 alumnae, Gwinnett Chamber, Gwinnett Municipal Association, Gwinnett County Bar Association Criminal Defense Section, View Point Health and the Gwinnett Technical College Student Government Association.
In order to create staggered terms on the board, the commissioners appointments will initially serve for two years while the members appointed by the community organizations will initially serve one-year terms.
Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson appointed Latabia Woodward while Commissioner Kirkland Carden appointed Marqus Cole, Commissioner Jasper Watkins appointed Anthony Williams and Commissioner Marlene Fosque appointed Andy Morgan.
Other appointees to the advisory board include: David T. Cuffie, who represents the Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy Alumnae; Brandon Hembree, who represents the Gwinnett Municipal Association Inc.; Sean Goldstein, who represents the Gwinnett County Bar Association Criminal Defense Section; Pej Mahdavi, who represents View Point Health; Chevy Vincent, who represents the Gwinnett Technical College Student Government Association; and Cathy Nichols, who represents the Gwinnett Chamber Board of Directors.
