New Hope Christian Church will host a special Homecoming event Sept. 18 celebrating the 150th anniversary of the church, located on Old Norcross Road in Lawrenceville.

Longtime church member Sandra Thompson, who serves as a deacon and was among those planning the anniversary celebration, said that in 1872, 26 community residents became charter members of New Hope and originally met under a brush arbor on the same spot where the church is located today.

