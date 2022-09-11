A brush arbor is an open-sided shelter made of brushwood which is constructed of vertical poles driven into the ground with additional long poles laid across the top as support for a roof of brush, cut branches or hay.
New Hope Christian Church will host a special Homecoming event Sept. 18 celebrating the 150th anniversary of the church, located on Old Norcross Road in Lawrenceville.
New Hope Christian Church was founded in 1872 when 26 community residents became charter members, originally meeting under a brush arbor on the same spot where the church is located today.
A brush arbor is an open-sided shelter made of brushwood which is constructed of vertical poles driven into the ground with additional long poles laid across the top as support for a roof of brush, cut branches or hay.
In recognition of the first New Hope services, members of the church constructed a brush arbor from trees cut down on the church property.
Longtime church member Sandra Thompson, who serves as a deacon and was among those planning the anniversary celebration, said that in 1872, 26 community residents became charter members of New Hope and originally met under a brush arbor on the same spot where the church is located today.
The Homecoming celebration is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18. A former church member, the Rev. Courtney Montgomery Chandler, will serve as the guest preacher. A graduate of Berkmar High School, Chandler serves as the director of faith formation and family ministry at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church in St. Louis, Missouri.
After the service, there will be a covered-dish lunch in the fellowship hall and then homemade ice cream will be served in the vicinity of the church’s community garden.
The Rev. James Shelton, who has pastored New Hope Christian for the last 14 years, said, “It’s truly a testament to the grace of God and the faithfulness of the people here at this church (and) the love that still permeates this church for our community.
“Even though many of our members have moved a fair distance away, people come back in each weekend for our services. It’s exciting to still see that commitment and faithfulness to what God’s had going on at New Hope for 150 years.”
In recognition of those early New Hope services, members of the church constructed a brush arbor from trees cut down on the church property.
For the uninitiated, a brush arbor is an open-sided shelter made of brushwood which is “constructed of vertical poles driven into the ground with additional long poles laid across the top as support for a roof of brush, cut branches or hay.
“When this church first met in 1872, it met under a brush arbor and some of our guys (have built) a replica of that brush arbor and it will be facing Old Norcross Road,” Shelton said.
“The brush arbor was a starting point for them to gather at this spot, which is where the church started 150 years ago,” Thompson added. “It’s to show people that back then, when you didn’t have a building to meet in, most times people met in homes. But they decided to establish something there on the corner of Oakland Road and Old Norcross Road and that was the start, a symbol of the community.”
Some 300 invitation letters were sent out to current and former church members and friends, and Shelton said he expected a gathering of about 150 for Homecoming.
“When we had our 145th anniversary in 2017, we had a church full of people and had to put up tables in some of the Sunday school rooms for the luncheon because we had more that we could accommodate in the fellowship hall,” said Thompson. “A lot of people do come back for this.”
Shelton, who said average Sunday attendance was about 75 in the wake of the COVID pandemic, said membership is starting to grow, adding church members have developed a strong rapport with the community.
“We’ve been in a season of mission and maintaining our membership,” he said. “… In the last six months we’ve seen some new faces headed our way and that has been exciting. One of the most exciting things that has happened around here is the start of the Oakland Community Garden a couple of years ago, which has become a real connecting point for the church and the community around us.”
