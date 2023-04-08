There was a time early in Fred Cephas’ time with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services where he wondered if becoming a firefighter was the right career move.
It was on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Cephas had joined the fire department a few months earlier, in April, after serving in the U.S. Air Force and spending some time as a firefighter in Winston-Salem.
He was going through recruit school when he walked in that morning and saw every standing still, watching a TV as new reports streamed in about two planes that had hit the Twin Towers in New York, another plane had hit the Pentagon and a fourth plane had crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.
Several firefighters and police officers died that day while doing their jobs.
“Here it is, I’m watching public safety personnel run into these buildings and now I’m realizing that’s me. We’re public safety,” Cephas said. “That was the first time I was a little afraid of, ‘Man this could take my life.’
“So, I struggled with that for a time and thinking, ‘Is this what you really want to do?’ But, ultimately, yes, it is what I want to do, and it’s why I’ve been doing it every day since.”
As it turns out, sticking with the fire services put Cephas on a path that even he admits would have shocked his younger self. After a 22-year career with the department, he began his tenure as Gwinnett County’s new fire chief on April 1.
He is the Black person to serve as the fire department’s chief in its 52-year history.
“It’s big, it’s a mile-marker for this department,” Cephas said. “I understand how important it is and what it does for the community, what it does for my department, but I’ve had great relationships with all members of this department while I’ve been here.
“I’ve given that some thought and I’ve actually reflected on that a lot and I’m proud of the department. If I’m being honest, I’m focused more on the job and doing the best job that I can for this county. That’s where my main focus is.”
Cephas said his tenure started off well, which he credited to a smooth transition from predecessor, former Chief Russell Knick, who left the department to take on a new position in the county administration. Cephas had served as Knick’s deputy chief for the last three years before becoming the chief.
“Over time, he has been giving me some of his work, some of his responsibilities, so it’s kind of like now, I’m just responsible for those responsibilities,” Cephas said. “It’s not my first time seeing a lot of the things that I’m dealing with as we speak.
“So, so far, so good.”
Cephas’ career with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services has seen him work in various areas of the department, including serving as a firefighter and paramedic and later working in strategic planning, accreditation management, operations and as a licensed polygraphist.
Knick picked him to serve as deputy fire chief in 2020.
Prior to his time in Gwinnett, Cephas had been a first responder in the Air Force while stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, having graduated from Louis F. Garland Fire Academy.
He then went to Winston-Salem’s fire department for a brief period before joining Gwinnett’s fire department.
During his time with the department, he’s had the chance to see how much the fire service has changed over the last two decades. He joined the department when the industry was on the cusp of making a major shift in its services as EMS services, which Gwinnett’s department had offered since 1986, became more important.
Gwinnett fire officials have long said the majority of calls the department responds to these days are medical-related calls. Employees are now dual-trained to be both firefighters and paramedics as a result.
“Twenty years ago, it seemed to be a heavy emphasis fire, firefighters and fighting fires,” Cephas said. “The industry seemed to be changing back then because people were realizing how important the healthcare industry was and how important EMS medical emergency work was.
“So, you’d see back then a lot of departments started to transition into being not only firefighting departments, but also EMS departments, and started to get transport services in. That seemed to be a more efficient way to help the public out.”
Cephas said, as chief, he plans to make sure the department is employee-focused since the employees are “the boots on the ground.” He also wants to keep the department community-centered and engaged with the community.
As part of the community-centered efforts, the new chief wants to focus on risk prevention through community education programs.
“Those two things go hand-in-hand because we know we’re going to respond to emergencies because people call 911, but can we prevent some of that,” Cephas said.
Cephas added that the department will have to be prepared for changing community needs as Gwinnett’s population continues to grow.
But, for now, he’s just looking forward to serving in his new role.
“I’m excited because I know how good of a department we have and I know the great we have on our staff, and I’m really just looking forward to making this county safer and healthier,” Cephas said.
“And, I’m looking forward to what we’re going to do in the future. There’s a lot of work to be done. I’m just looking forward to doing that work.”
