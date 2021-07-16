The Gwinnett County Entrepreneur Center in Lawrenceville is close to being finished, but there are still a few items that still need to be installed before it can begin housing start-up businesses.
The break room needs a refrigerator and a dish washer. A large screen that presentations can be shown on still needs to be installed in the training room.
Perhaps the biggest need that would affect entrepreneurs that would be housed in the center, however, is WiFi internet capabilities that have not yet been installed.
But, that isn’t stopping the center from starting to get ready to open.
“Like so many things in the world, everything was pushed back because of COVID, and still is to a degree,” Gwinnett County Economic Development Manager Mark Farmer said. “I mean, we’re experiencing supply chain disruptions. There’s some hardware and so forth and some other things we are waiting to receive and it’s not absolutely clear when the are going to come in.
“But, that’s why we’re going ahead and launching the (business member) applications. We don’t want to wait. There’s a lot of work to do, just with the applications once those start to come in. We expect to get a lot of interest so that will give us time to review the applications, schedule interviews with ... the ones that seem a good fit and basically offer memberships.”
While county officials are still finishing up the physical center itself, they opened the application window for resident and affiliate members Thursday morning. Applications are available at gwinnettentrepreneurcenter.com.
The center is considered a long-term economic development strategy by the county and has two major purposes. One is to be a business incubator or accelerator and the other is to provide assistance to growing small businesses and start-ups in a broad range of fields — whether they be a film or TV production business, a technology business or an accountant.
“We will have a membership model meaning start-up businesses or small businesses even that have been around for awhile and are looking at a growth phase could apply to become a member,” Farmer said.
“It’s a pretty rigorous application. We’ll be looking for businesses that are a good fit for what we’re trying to do. We will evaluate those and the ones that look most promising we would invite in for an interview, and then from that we would offer up a membership if they would like to accept it.”
The center’s manager, Stephanie Sokenis, said staff, when they are reviewing applications for resident memberships, will be looking for businesses interested in job creation and people who have a passion for what they are doing.
She called the center a “community of learners” who are trying to find out how to successfully grow as businesses.
“We’re looking for companies that are looking to start a business or grow a business, that are looking to expand (and) not just necessarily be an individual or so on as far as the resident members go,” Sokenis said. “Someone that’s actually going to be looking at hiring employees, hopefully even moderate or low-income employees.”
The difference between resident and affiliate members
When county officials talk about “Resident members” when they discuss the center, they are talking about those entrepreneurs and young businesses which will have workspaces in the physical center.
The building is being set up so it could house somewhere in the neighborhood of 15 to 20 employees depending on how many people work for the companies that would be housed there.
Conversely, affiliate members are entrepreneurs and businesses that can still benefit from the center’s assistance, but do not need to be housed at the center itself. These could be home-based businesses or businesses that operate out of a co-working space elsewhere.
Sokenis said businesses that require the center’s assistance will be put on a living graduation plan that will outline what they need and how long it should take them to get to a point where they no longer need the center’s help.
That timeframe would be customized to fit individual businesses and could be shortened or lengthened based on the businesses progress.
“When they come in — based on who they are, where they are, what stage of business they’re in, what needs they have — we’ll create a graduation plan for them,” Sokenis said. “And, we’ll walk them through different milestones, different accountability checkpoints, get them the help and the resources they need specifically for their business and where they are.
“We figure we’ll take between 18 and 24 months before they’re ready to go out and leave the nest.”
The county would work with local partners, such as the Gwinnett Chamber and the Small Business Development Center at the University of Georgia, to provide resources to existing businesses and start-ups.
“(For) the education piece, we would have workshops, classes, presentations, so forth in our training room for any regional entrepreneur,” Farmer said. “We would bring those types of resources in.”
Although the affiliate members would not have a physical work space at the center, they could still make use of its facilities in case they needed a conference room for a meeting or need access to a copier and printer.
The center will offer a federal grant-funded “Opportunity Program” to entrepreneurs that come from low-income households. Those members would get discounts on membership fees.
Farmer said minority-owned businesses are one of the groups the center is trying to help. The goal is to make sure the center’s membership reflects Gwinnett County’s demographics.
“We will be actively recruiting minority entrepreneurs and diverse entrepreneurs,” Farmer said.
What will be offered in the physical center
The center will offer a co-working-type set up.
There will be offices for businesses that need it. There will also be cubicle-style open desks for employees of businesses, rooms business employees can go into for private work-related calls, small and large conference rooms, less formal meeting room space, a break room and a room where employees can eat lunch.
There is also a training room for all members that can be used for programs.
“Most people are doing on their own this now, and they’re skipping that step of learning and understanding how to operate that business and that’s where failure comes in,” Sokenis said. “So, we’re trying to fill that gap and get them all of the resources that they need, get them the education they need, the help they need, the contacts, collaboration, networking, everything that they were missing so that when they are ready to step out on their own, they are really ready to step out on their own with the best chance of success.”
