Gwinnett County commissioners are typically sworn in at joint gatherings so the county's leaders can take their oaths of office together, but that will not be the case this year and an all-too-familiar reason is to blame: COVID-19.
In an effort to limit the number of people who will be gathered at any given time due to the ongoing pandemic, incoming commission Chairwoman-elect Nicole Love Hendrickson and Commissioners-elect Kirkland Carden and Jasper Watkins are spreading out their swearing in ceremonies over a seven-day period.
Carden is set to be sworn in during a ceremony which will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday while Watkins will be sworn in at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 and Hendrickson will be sworn in at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.
Each incoming member of the commission is limiting attendance at their ceremonies because of COVID-19 protocols, with Hendrickson — who will be the first African-American to lead the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners — saying on Facebook that her ceremony will be closed to the general public.
All three incoming commissioners will broadcast their respective swearing in ceremonies, however.
The broadcast for Carden's ceremony will be available for viewing at gcga.us/cardenswearinginceremony.
Watkins said in a Facebook announcement that his ceremony can be viewed online at either www.facebook.com/events/2573002066324935/ or gcga.us/watkinsswearinginceremony.
Meanwhile, Hendrickson said her ceremony can be viewed at bit.ly/love4gwinnett.
