A big shift happened in the Atlanta region last week — and it happened in Gwinnett County’s backyard.
The Atlanta Regional Commission, which has had a 10-county region for most planning activities for nearly 30 years, added a new full member last Thursday as Forsyth County officially joined the regional group. Forsyth had been affiliated with the ARC for some issues, such as water planning, but it was a member of the Georgia Regional Mountain Commission for most regional planning activities.
Forsyth is the first county to join the ARC since Cherokee County joined in 1993, according to the regional commission’s executive director, Doug Hooker.
“Forsyth County (is) the most rapidly developing county in the metro region for these first two decades of the 21st century and they’re going to be one of the strongest growing counties for the next 30 years or so we project right now,” Hooker said.
“So, having them as an integral part of discussions and deliberations, particularly how the north crescent part of the region if you will is developing and how it’s trying to wrestle with growth challenges, will be critically helpful for the rest of their neighbors as well as we hope for them.”
Forsyth’s move to the ARC will have a significant impact on Gwinnett County because it means the two counties will be the same page, from a regional planning standpoint, on more issues, such as community and economic development.
Forsyth County Manager Kevin Tanner said the county, which began pursuing the move in 2019 and had to go through the Georgia General Assembly to make it happen, saw membership in the ARC as a natural fit.
“Since so much of what we do is dependent upon the Atlanta region (and) the Atlanta Regional Commission, it was important for Forsyth County to have a seat at the table,” Tanner said. “That’s what this move gives us.”
Forsyth already had a limited affiliation with the ARC prior to last week through the Atlanta Metropolitan Planning Organization, which handles transportation planning in a 21-county area, and the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District, which includes 15 counties.
Prior to Thursday, however, the fact that Forsyth County was in the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission meant the northernmost part of the Chattahoochee River, north of Fulton County, was essentially a dividing line between Gwinnett and Forsyth when it came to regional approaches to many issues.
In a way, Forsyth was like a missing puzzle piece to planning, particularly for growth, in the north metro are. Since three ARC members — Gwinnett, Fulton and Cherokee counties — border Forsyth, the region as a whole could’t fully plan for the impact of its growth on its neighbors since it was in a different region.
“The one area that Forsyth didn’t sit at the table so to speak or participate in discussions about (previously) was long-range land use planning and coordination,” Hooker said. “Of course at ARC, we don’t don’t tell counties and cities what to do with land use. They tell us what their opportunities and their aspirations are.
“But, what we can do is — through the regional development plan, which is a long-range land-use projection document — help them think in combination or, excuse me, in coordination or collaboration with Cherokee and Gwinnett and north Fulton, whom they border and with whom they share a lot of traffic and economic activities.”
Tanner said that means Forsyth won’t have to individually talk with neighboring counties about projects and plans that could impact its traffic or development.
“It allows us to be able to work with other leaders from around the metro area to know what’s going on and have some influence and input in the broader region, which ultimately will affect Forsyth,” Tanner said. “Forsyth has more in common at this point, as far as our needs, with our neighbors in the Atlanta area than we would some of the more mountainous, lower populated counties.”
As a member of the ARC, Forsyth will get two seats on the commission’s board of directors, just like every other county in the ARC footprint. One of those seats will be held by the Forsyth County Commission chairperson, which is currently Cindy Jones Mills, and the other will be held by the mayor of Cumming, which is currently Troy Brumalow.
ARC Chairman Kerry Armstrong, whose district includes parts of Gwinnett, said the region will be stronger by having Forsyth County as a full member of the ARC.
“It’s a good thing because we have that much more breadth,” Armstrong said. “(For) a lot of what we do in terms of long-range planning, you need voices for the geography that you’re planning for.
“And, as Forsyth has continued to grow and its population increases fairly dramatically, it’s important that we have a wider aperture on our lens as we plan ahead.”
But, Forsyth officials are looking forward to the opportunities available as part of the ARC.
“I was talking to ... our senior services director the other day and she was excited about the move to the ARC because, she said, ‘You know, in the Georgia Mountains region, we were the largest county in the region so we were providing a level of service that was different than the other member counties and cities,’” Tanner said.
“So, it was challenging for our folks to really have people to lean on, to talk to, to learn from, so she’s excited just because there’s some good things happening across the Atlanta region and some of the levels of service being provided and she was excited to just be able to interact with those folks at the ARC.”
