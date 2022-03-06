Candidate qualifying for Gwinnett County Board of Education seats will be different this week as a byproduct of the shift to nonpartisan school board elections.
Qualifying begins Monday and lasts through noon on Friday for all races that will be up for election this year, from governor and Congress all the way down to Gwinnett Soil and Water Conservation District. The biggest change this year will be where candidates for county school board seats go to file their qualifying paperwork now that those races are nonpartisan.
School board candidates will deal directly with Gwinnett County elections staff this week.
“All the nonpartisan races qualify here at our office,” Gwinnett County Elections Supervisor Zach Manifold said. “So, that is now the Board of Education, the two districts — District 2 and 4, and then we also have a couple of State Court judge races that are nonpartisan.
“And, then we also have the Soil and Water Conservation (District) ... That is nonpartisan as well.”
This year will mark a big change for school board candidates well as voters. In the past, school board elections entailed partisan primaries and then a general election. Candidates for those seats went to their respective political parties to file qualifying paperwork.
But, that will no longer be the case due to the move to nonpartisan elections and Manifold has had to make sure candidates know there will be a change.
“I’ve had a lot of questions this week about where the Board of Education candidates go,” he said on Friday.
The Gwinnett County Board of Registrations and Elections office, where nonpartisan local office qualifying will take place, is located at 455 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville.
And, the changes are not limited to just candidates have to go to a different place to qualify for elections.
Voters will also have to get used to school board members being chosen solely in May, unless there is a run-off in the summer. School board races will be settled before students return to class in August.
“We put up a story on the Gwinnett website (on Thursday) about the new district maps, and in there we included that the school board elections are now nonpartisan and that they’re going to be on the May ballot instead of November,” Manifold said.
“Any information that we’re putting out, we’re going to try to add it on everything we’re putting out so voters are aware that this change has happened and they’re ready for May.”
As for other offices up for election this year, candidates will go to their respective parties to file their qualifying paperwork. Candidates for congressional seats, U.S. Senate and state offices will qualify with their respective political party at the State Capitol in Atlanta.
State offices that do qualifying in Atlanta include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state labor commissioner, agriculture commissioner, insurance commissioner, public service commissioner and state legislative seats.
Republicans will do qualifying for their candidates in Room 216 at the State Capitol while Democrats will do their qualifying in Room 230.
Candidates for judicial seats for Superior Court, state Supreme Court and state Court of Appeals do their qualifying at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Elections Division office, which is located in Suite 802 in the West Tower at 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE in Atlanta.
Gwinnett Superior Court judges whose seats are up for election this year are Judges Timothy Hamil, Tracey Mason, Tracie Cason and George Hutchinson.
Candidates for local offices that offices that have partisan primaries will also sign up with their respective parties, but they will do so at sites in Gwinnett County. These offices include Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Districts 2 and 4 and solicitor general.
According to the county’s elections office, Democrats running for local office in Gwinnett County will file their qualifying paperwork at 6855 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Suite 2360, in Norcross.
County elections officials said Republicans running for county-level offices will file their paperwork at Contractors Best Pest Solutions, which is located at 2160 Morningside Drive, Suite 125-A, in Buford.
And, as Manifold explained, the candidates for Gwinnett County school board District’s 2 and 4, the State Court seats held by Judges Ronda Colvin Leary and Pamela D. South, and the Gwinnett Soil and Water Conservation District will file their qualifying paperwork at the county’s elections office.
Gwinnett voters can keep up to date on who is qualifying for various office by visiting a state website that lists qualified candidates throughout the week at elections.sos.ga.gov/GAElection/CandidateDetails.
“We’ve asked the parties to notify us at the end of each night (about) who’s qualified that day so we can put it in,” Manifold said.
