The races for seats in Gwinnett County's state Senate and state House delegations began to take shape as candidate qualifying for the May 24 primary election got underway on Monday.
Several candidates were listed on the Secretary of State's website as having already filed paperwork to run for legislative seats from Gwinnett by early afternoon on Monday.
As of 1:30 p.m., State Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, was the only candidate listed as having qualified to run for her seat, State Senate District 9. Similarly, Sen. Kim Jackson, D-Stone Mountain, had qualified for re-election in District 41, Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, had qualified to run for re-election in District 45 and Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, had qualified for re-election in District 46.
District 46 is a new part of Gwinnett's Senate delegation, having been shifted to reach into the eastern part of the county as a result of redistricting last year. No candidates had qualified by early afternoon for District 7, another new seat in Gwinnett's Senate delegation, or District 5 and 55.
Olympic Pool Plastering & Shotcrete CEO Shawn Still, a Republican, and Democrat Josh Uddin are the only candidates listed so far as having qualified so far to run for Senate District 48.
Among the incumbents who qualified so far for Gwinnett's House seats, state Rep. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, is running in District 96; state Rep. Gregg Kennard, D-Lawrenceville, will face Republican Zach Procter; Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, qualified in District 100; and state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, has qualified to run for District 104.
Former state Rep. Scott Hilton has qualified as a Republican to run for House District 48 while Democrats JT Wu and Ruwa Romman are running in District 97, Republican Matt Reeves and Democrat Om Duggal have qualified for District 99, Republican Wesley Harding and Democrat Gabe Okoye are running for District 102, Republican Soo Hong is running in District 103, Democrat Farooq Mughal is running in District 105, Republican Hai Cao is running in district 107 and former Lilburn Mayor Johnny Crist is running as a Republican in District 108.
No candidates are listed so far as having qualified to run in House Districts 94, 95, 98, 100, 106, 109, 110 and 111.
Candidate qualifying continues daily until noon on Friday.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
