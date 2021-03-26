Equity was a topic that came up often during the Gwinnett County commissioners two-day strategic planning retreat in Athens on Thursday and Friday, and county leaders are discussing possibly tasking someone to work specifically on that goal.
The creation of a chief equity officer position was one of the items that commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said has been discussed. This would be someone whose job would be to make sure the county government operates with equity in mind.
Although the annual strategic planning retreat normally sets the stage for what the following year's budget will look like, Hendrickson said she would like to see the equity position established this year.
"We have equity in our core values so we want it to be felt throughout all of our service delivery strategies," Hendrickson said after the retreat ended Friday. "So, having an intentional position that is looking at all of our areas, doing a disparity study (and) looking at where we need to emphasize our efforts around equity, I think having a chief equity officer will help us get to where we need to be to ensure that our strategic focus is equitable and it meets the needs of our communities and meets them where they are."
The county commissioners and government department heads gathered at the Hotel Indigo for their annual retreat. The retreat is a time where the county's vision, mission, values, priorities and strategies are hashed out with help from officials at the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute for Government.
A desire for the county to provide equity was something that came up often during the retreat.
It was even one of the five core values that county leaders came up with for the county, along with integrity, accountability, inclusivity and innovation.
"I do believe, exactly as we say in our values statement, fairness and respect is something that should be implied, but there's a perception that it's not exactly what it should be," Commissioner Jasper Watkins said. "You should be able to see equity and inclusion when you look within, it shouldn't have to be explained to you.
"I think what we want to do is set a standard that when you look inside our organization, when you look inside our county, equity and inclusion is there and we don't have to explain it. You feel it, you see it and it's part of who we are."
What the chief equity officer position would look like, or what it will entail has yet to be finalized. Hendrickson said she got the inspiration from the fact that Gwinnett County Public Schools has a chief equity officer, but what the county government equivalent of that would look like, and which department it would be located in, has to be fine tuned.
"We're leveraging some of our relationships with consultants that we have in the HR area to see exactly what that position would look like," County Administrator Glenn Stephens said. "I know equity can be hard to define for a lot of people, but in essence a fresh approach with someone with that title in a county of our size makes a lot of practicable and wise sense.
"For us, it will bring a fresh perspective to everything that we do."
That theme of wanting to address equity permeated throughout discussions at the two-day retreat and is present in the county's mission, vision, core values and priorities, even if the word "equity" itself isn't always used.
"Gwinnett is the preferred community where everyone thrives," the new vision states.
The mission builds on that by asserting the county government will back all facets of Gwinnett's multicultural community.
"Gwinnett proudly supports our vibrantly connected community by delivering superior services," the new mission states.
Commissioners Ben Ku and Kirkland Carden the fact that the theme of equity shows up in so many parts of the county's new direction is that it is something that is important to the Board of Commissioners and Gwinnett County as a whole.
"The reason why it's important to us is because it was important to the people who supported us and continue to support us," Carden said. "It's just the right thing to do."
Ku said the philosophy is that all people in the county should be treated equally.
"It permeates everything because it is one of our core values," he said. "It was something that was consistently said by all of the commissioners and all of the staff as a common theme because it is one of our values, and it has been ... It's there, it's been woven in. We just have to articulate it."
All of that fed into the establishment of seven priorities. Those priorities are important because they will be used by department heads later in the year to determine what to focus on in their requests for the 2022 budget.
This was the first time that three new members of the five-person commission — Hendrickson, Watkins and Carden — got to have input on what will become the foundation that the county's budget is built upon.
Those priorities are:
• Attract and retain workforce, employee focus, recruit/retain quality workforce
• Infrastructure investment, asset management, growth and infrastructure (urbanization)
• Safe communities, social welfare, public health, safety and welfare
• Sustainability and stewardship, fiscal health of the county, maintain financial stability, service delivery cost analysis
• Economic opportunities, attract high quality job creation/economic development
• Communication enhancement, enhanced communication, improved communication platforms inclusive of language
• Transportation, mobility and transit, develop transportation alternatives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.