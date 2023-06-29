John_Sammon.jpeg

State Bar of Georgia Past President John C. Sammon was honored with the 2023 Distinguished Service Award, presented by the State Bar of Georgia during its Annual Meeting on June 10.

 Special Photo

Sammon was honored for his 46 years of service in the legal profession, which includes 10 years as a member of the Board of Governors and Executive Committee of the State Bar of Georgia.

