Both superintendents who oversee schools in Gwinnett County are among the 11 metro Atlanta school chiefs who are asking Gov. Brian Kemp to move up the place of teachers and school system staff in the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.
Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks and Buford City Schools Superintendent Robert Downs were among the Metro Regional Education Service Agency leaders who sent a letter to Kemp asking him to move educators from Phase IB of the vaccine rollout to Phase 1A. Wilbanks and other superintendents were set to meet with Kemp virtually late Wednesday morning.
One issue that emerged, as Wilbanks talked to the Daily Post about the request on Wednesday, is the possibility that the vaccine won't be available once educator's opportunity to get vaccinated came up in Phase 1B.
"I certainly want to make the vaccine possible for teachers who want it and I was in a meeting at the Governor's Mansion last week where this was talked about and it's not a matter of what group you're necessarily in," Wilbanks told the Daily Post on Wednesday. "It's a matter, really now more than ever, of 'Is vaccine available?'
"I don't know if they've got enough vaccine to do everyone in 1A, much less 1B. We found out yesterday or the day before that a lot of the vaccine that they thought was ordered by the previous administration didn't get ordered and that seems to be the concern now is that no matter where you stack up, is there going to be enough for the time that people want it, which is now?"
There has been a high demand already seen in the vaccine rollout, with frontline health care workers, emergency responders and Georgians over 65 already eligible to receive the vaccine by appointment. That has led to complaints from people who have said they experienced struggles getting appointments to get a vaccine as they fill up quickly after they are made available.
Wilbanks said more than 60% of GCPS teachers said in a survey that they want to get vaccinated once they are eligible. District spokeswoman Sloan Roach said the school system is still evaluating the results of the survey, however.
In addition to Wilbanks and Downs, the other metro area school chiefs calling on Kemp to move teachers and district staff to Phase 1A include: Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring; Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley; Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale; City Schools of Decatur Superintendent David Dude; DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris; Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden; Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney; Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera; and Rockdale County Schools Superintendent Terry Oatts.
"As superintendents, we hear each day from families who implore us to not return to a full virtual model," the superintendents wrote in their letter to the governor. "Likewise, we hear each day from teachers who are scared about the threat of COVID-19 to them and their loved ones. At its heart, a school is a group of students and a group of educators; the magic that happens depends on both groups being together.
"We need your help because our ability to remain open depends significantly on our staff feeling safe and staying healthy. The longer we delay in vaccinating our teachers and school staff, the more we risk having to close our doors once again. The educators in our districts have given tirelessly in time, effort and dedication, especially during the pandemic. We ask you to recognize their value and importance to our communities and our state."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.