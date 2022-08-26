What began as effort by three self-described “PTA mothers” to help homeless children in Gwinnett County is still going strong 35 years later, even if its name and focus have changed over the years.
The Gwinnett Children’s Shelter, as it was originally known, was founded by Barb Lewis, Joanne Culvern and Sharry Hague in 1987. The mothers were fresh off an effort that raised $2.5 million to support children facing homelessness in Gwinnett.
The shelter that they created, with support from other “PTA moms,” was something new in two senses. It was literally a new organization, but it was also the first of its kind in the community.
These days, of course, people know the shelter by the name that it now goes by: Home of Hope.
“There are never too many people to love a child,” said Home of Hope board member Leana Roach, who was one of the PTA moms who pitched in during the shelter’s early days. “That’s what spurred on this children’s shelter from the very beginning. It’s such a rewarding thought to know that you can have a tiny piece in changing someone’s life.”
Although the focus of Home of Hope has shifted since its establishment in Gwinnett County 35 years ago, its mission — to strengthen children and families by providing an array of services in a safe and nurturing environment — has remained the same.
“We are unique in that we have the opportunity to step into the lives of each guest while they are with us,” Home of Hope Executive Director Maureen Kornowa said. “We give customized support, a listening ear and a loving environment. We like to say we take our guests from homeless to hopeful and into a home of their own.”
In its early days, the Gwinnett Children’s Shelter could house up to a dozen children. By 2000, however, it was feeling growing pains, having doubled in size and so it had to move to a new facility in Buford.
The organization’s focal point changed in 2014 when the shelter transitioned from a publicly-funded entity helping homeless teens who had aged out of the foster care system to a privately-funded home for young mothers and their children facing homelessness.
And, in keeping with change, the Gwinnett Children’s Shelter became Home of Hope.
“We started looking for a new name or word to describe what we are now doing,” Kornowa said. “Hope was one of those words. It just rang true for us and for me because that’s what we were doing here. We were instilling hope where people felt hopeless. We wanted this to be home. A place of refuge. So Home of Hope was a natural progression.”
Hope of Hope provides support to young mothers and their children in 3- and 12-month programs, offering room and board and customized life-skills training to prepare them for independence. The program focuses on education, career development, parenting and financial planning.
The goal of the shelter is to help mothers and their children get to a point where they can thrive on their own after they leave the shelter.
“Home of Hope is not as much an organization as they are a family,” former Home of Hope resident, Kanesha Jackson said. “I know I can still call and they’ll still welcome me with open arms. They’re considered family. Even though it’s been years since I’ve seen them, I can still call.”
Longtime supporter of Home of Hope Sandra Strickland concurred with that sentiment.
“The difference that I have seen is that when families arrived at the shelter, they were broken-hearted and always looking back at their life, with no hope and no joy,” Strickland said. “But, when they leave to start a new life, they now look forward with dignity, respect, and confidence.”
The staff and volunteers at Home of Hope took on the task of taking a temporary shelter and working to transform it into what they call a “deeply rooted community.”
Officials said, after 35 years, the heart and vision for Home of Hope has stayed the same.
They want to bring a sense of peace to the families they assist. They want to help those families find success and sustainability as well.
And, they want that peace, success and sustainability to stick around for the rest of the family members lives.
“The difference they are making is a holistic approach to family betterment and independence,” Home of Hope board member Andrew Hedrich said. “This outreach is not a band-aid to temporarily solve a problem, but one that aims to deliver tools and opportunities to those in need.”
