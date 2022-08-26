What began as effort by three self-described “PTA mothers” to help homeless children in Gwinnett County is still going strong 35 years later, even if its name and focus have changed over the years.

The Gwinnett Children’s Shelter, as it was originally known, was founded by Barb Lewis, Joanne Culvern and Sharry Hague in 1987. The mothers were fresh off an effort that raised $2.5 million to support children facing homelessness in Gwinnett.

