Dr. Audrey Arona is optimistic about the chances that Gwinnett County may have seen the worst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — but she's not ready to pop the cork on the champagne bottle just yet.
Arona, who is the district health director for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments, told members of the Gwinnett Chamber on Wednesday that real-time data from her department showed new cases of COVID-19 in the district might have peaked around mid-April.
That sounds good, right? Well there's a catch, Arona told the chamber as she showed members a data chart showing new cases reported each day.
"What I want to caution everyone is that the last two weeks on the right of that peak, you have to be really careful because that data is not confirmed data," she said. "There's a lag in the reporting of cases and so those will come in and filter in over the next few weeks, so all I can say is that it looks from our (data) that we have peaked at the mid of April and that if the number of cases don't rise with reported data that follow these last two weeks, then it looks like we're declining in data."
Gwinnett has been rising among counties with the most reported COVID-19 cases overall recently, moving to No. 3 in Georgia this past week. Arona said one reason the numbers in Gwinnett are increasing is that testing is being increased significantly in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties.
The health district has begun rotating large-scale testing events between the International Horse Park in Rockdale and the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth. The horse park hosted events on April 15 and this past Wednesday. The Infinite Energy Center hosted an event on April 20, and Arona said it will host another one May 8, where as many as 1,200 people are expected to be tested.
The large events are drive-thru testing for anyone who feels they have symptoms of COVID-19, and each person must schedule a test in advance. Testing is also taking place by appointment throughout the week at the health districts office on Riverside Parkway in Lawrenceville.
"We have been able to ramp up our testing because our test kits are coming in a little better, and we're very careful not to over schedule because I don't want someone from the community to drive up and then we've run out of test kits and we're not able to perform a test for them," Arona said. "So we are just being very diligent and careful about how we test people to make sure that we can do the tests for everyone."
As of the close of business on April 27, the health district had tested 4,054 people. To show how quickly testing has increased up in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, by comparison, the district had only tested 1,223 people as of April 13, and 2,267 as of April 20.
With the large scale testing sites now predicted to test more than 1,000 per event, that number is expected to significantly increase.
"By next week, we should double (April 27's number) to where we'll be over 8,000, we're hoping," Arona said.
As testing increases and businesses begin to reopen in Georgia with Gov. Brian Kemp allowing gyms, movie theaters, hair and nail salons and bowling alleys to open, and to let restaurants resume dine-in services, the Gwinnett Chamber is also preparing for a "safe return" to work. The organization said its staff is expected to return to its offices on Monday.
One piece of information that residents have been asking for, and that Arona delivered during her remarks, was a break down on where cases are being seen in Gwinnett.
As far as where in Gwinnett more cases are being seen, a color coded map that Arona shared with chamber members showed the 30044 zip code, which is south of state Route 316, west and south of Lawrenceville as being the hardest hit.
"We have 38 outbreaks, and a single case within a congregate living facility is considered an outbreak because of the definitions, but most of our cases obviously have more than one person there," Arona said. "We are working with all of our long-term care facility and are encouraging early reporting so that we can prevent infections. It's really, really key to identify those early on, and we as a health department investigate every single outbreak."
The Georgia Department of Community Health has begun listing the number of residents and staff who have COVID-19 as well as deaths at each nursing home, senior or assisted living facility in Georgia on its website, dch.georgia.gov, with updates posted at about 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Some takeaways from that map are that northern, eastern and central Gwinnett are more consistently seeing higher cases than some parts of western and southern Gwinnett.
Zip codes in the Buford, Suwanee, Sugar Hill, Hamilton Mill and Dacula areas, for example, were a darker color — meaning they've had more cases — than zip codes in the Peachtree Corners and Norcross area. That may not be too surprising, however, since northern Gwinnett is closer to Gainesville, which officials have identified as a new hotspot for COVID-19 cases.
Braselton and Auburn area zip codes, however, had far fewer cases reported than most of the rest Gwinnett.
In all, the map shows how much the situation can change from one zip code to the next.
One example is in western Gwinnett, where the 30024 and 30099 zip codes that cover parts of Suwanee, Duluth and Berkeley Lake have been harder hit than the 20097 zip code which is sandwiched between then. Another example is that the southeastern quadrant of Gwinnett, which includes downtown Lawrenceville, Snellville, Grayson and Gwinnett's portion of Loganville has, on a whole, fared better than other parts of the county, although Centerville, Dacula, Lilburn and parts of Lawrenceville north of Ga. 316 have been harder hit.
Similarly, zip codes that border DeKalb County in the southwestern quadrant of the county have some of the lowest case numbers even though DeKalb has had the second highest total number of cases among all Georgia counties, and the fact that zip codes immediately tot he northeast in Gwinnett have been harder hit.
"As you can see, the cases are all over the county," Arona said. "I wouldn't call these hotspots because it shifts. There's about a two-week delay in reporting cases and so this is as of (Tuesday), but these do change as cases get reported."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.