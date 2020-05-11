With a new COVID-19 novel coronavirus hot spot emerging just north of Gwinnett County, and zip codes that have the highest incidence rates being scattered across the county, Gwinnett's health director has a simple message for residents: no one should think there is any part of the county where people are safer from the disease.
That's a message that officials from the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments have said for months as Gwinnett residents insisted they be told what part of the county the disease was showing up in.
But, with the public health state of emergency in Georgia approaching the two-month mark, it remains central to the health department's message about why all Gwinnettians need to continue taking precautions.
"Act as if everyone around you is positive and as if you yourself are positive, and together, we'll prevent the spread of this virus," Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments District Health Director Audrey Arona said.
Zip code-by-zip code incidence reports are now being released by the health district every Tuesday, and those rates show the number of cases per 1,000 residents, essentially showing the density of cases in a particular zip code.
The initial reports, however, have not shown a clear center of COVID-19 in Gwinnett. The top three zip codes from last week's report included a zip code at the northern edge of Gwinnett; one in central Gwinnett that was west of Lawrenceville and immediately south of state route 316; and one in the Centerville area at the far southern tip of Gwinnett.
"It's all over the county, and as the reports come in, those colors (denoting cases in each zip code) shift," Arona said. "It's good information to see, but the real message is it's all over the county. It's everywhere."
Added to that is the fact that a new hot spot raising concerns among state officials is centered in Gainesville. Hall County currently has the 13th highest incidence rate among all Georgia counties so far, but all of the counties that have higher rates are in southwest Georgia, where the state's first hot spot emerged.
A coronavirus hot spot in Gwinnett's backyard
Hall County had an incidence rate of 988.13 cases for every 100,000 residents as of Monday night. That's a sharp incline in just one week. On May 5, Hall's incidence rate was 890.24 cases for every 100,000 residents.
The county has a population of 206,349 people, and it has seen 2,039 cases of COVID-19 reported so far, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King has been tasked with working with local officials to tackle education and outreach, particularly in the Hispanic community in Hall County, as state officials work to tackle the outbreak. Last week, King said a task force, Gainesville Against COVID-19, has been formed in Hall County to tackle the issue and increase information and education in multiple languages.
"Priority one is to find ways to communicate effectively the safety measures including practicing social distancing, wearing masks in public and avoiding large social gatherings," King said. "This work will involve coordinating with local businesses, radio stations, churches and other organizations to stop the spread of this disease using the Hispanic community, which has been especially hit hard.
"This task force will focus on speaking to them in their own language."
Gwinnett's incidence rate, by comparison, was 254.85 cases per 100,000 residents on Monday night. That is also up — although not nearly as much as Hall's increase — from May 5, when Gwinnett's incidence rate was 215.93 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Gwinnett has had 2,475 cases of COVID-19 reported so far, but it's population of about 971,145 people is significantly larger than Hall's population.
Hall and Gwinnett are in different health districts, but they are neighboring counties, which means Gwinnett has a COVID-19 hot spot emerging just over its shoulder.
Arona expressed hope that health officials in Hall County will be able to contain that hot spot so it does not travel south along Interstate 985, Buford Highway, Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and other major north-south routes into Gwinnett.
"I think the health director in that area and the local people are doing a wonderful job on tackling the increased numbers that they've seen there, just like Albany did with the outbreaks that they've had there," Arona said. "I have every confidence that they'll be able to (contain) transmission to that county and also expand testing like we're doing here."
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments has held large scale testing events at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth and the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, as well as daily testing, by appointment, in Lawrenceville and Covington. They are looking at increasing the number of daily testing appointments, and possibly adding another daily testing site in the Norcross area.
Don't forget safety guidelines as businesses reopen
Arona said health officials don't want residents to start feeling comfortable enough to become lax in measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As businesses begin to reopen and residents begin venturing out to do shopping and other activities, Gwinnett's health director stressed it is important for the community to not let its guard down.
Health officials continue to preach adherence to guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, using disinfectants to clean surfaces and people staying home if they feel sick.
"We've taught our children over and over that a good work ethic is you work when you're sick and don't be a baby, but nowadays, if you don't feel well, stay home," Arona said. "That's the big message. Stay home if you don't feel well. Don't spread this because not everyone has all the classic symptoms.
"Sometimes there are different symptoms and so we're just asking people to stay home when you're sick."
