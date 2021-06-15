Gwinnett County commissioners got some news that they likely welcomed on Tuesday: They may not need to dip into the county's reserves nearly as much as expected to balance the county's 2021 budget.
The county's financial service staff told commissioners that Gwinnett's gross tax digest has been growing. That means property tax revenues could be about $18.4 million higher than anticipated when the 2021 budget was approved in January without commissioners needing to raise the county government's general fund millage rate, which was set at 6.95 mills in 2020.
"Keeping the same millage rate, we recalculated the tax revenues we expect to receive," Gwinnett Financial Services Director Buffy Alexzulian said. "So with the new (net) digest estimate of $37 billion, the amount of property tax revenue we estimate we will receive this year, for general fund, goes up to $2246.2 million.
"So, this greatly reduces the amount of reserves we will have to use this year."
Gwinnett commissioners will now have to decide what to set the millage rate at, with adoption currently expected to take place July 20. If property tax increases occur — which can still happen even if the millage rate stays the same if the taxable value has increased — two public hearings on the rate will be held one week prior to the vote on adoption and a third hearing will be held the week of the vote.
If the numbers hold true and commissioners keep the general fund millage rate at the same level it was at in 2020, the county will only have to use about $500,000 from the county reserves to balance the 2021 budget. That is a big drop from $18.9 million that county officials, back in January, thought they'd need to take from reserves to get a balanced budget.
The big reason is a larger tax digest. The final gross tax digest for Gwinnett County for 2020 was nearly $43.26 billion, but that does not factor in any exemptions that would reduce the digest to its net total.
The projected gross total tax digest for Gwinnett for this year is $45.49 billion. Once an estimated $8.42 billion in exemptions is subtracted from that total, the county's projected net digest will be nearly $37.07 billion.
Gwinnett County Chief Appraiser Stewart Oliver told commissioners another factor that will impact Gwinnett's property tax collections this year is that there was a low number of property assessment appeals this year. Those assessments determine the taxable value of residential and commercial properties in the county.
"The overall number of appeals is very low, and that's good becuase we were able to resolve a lot last year," Oliver said. "In fact, right now, we only have 5,088 appeals whereas this time last year, we had 12,760 appeals.
"This is the least we've had (in years). Looking at some other dates, back in 2018, we had 8,370 appeals, so there's been no time since maybe 2014 or earlier that we've so little appeals."
The county government's millage rate is only one factor in determining how much residents pay in property taxes. Gwinnett County Public Schools and the county's individual cities set their own separate millage rate.
Those rates determine how much tax is levied on the taxable value of the residential and commercial properties, which is typically about 40% of the assessed value.
