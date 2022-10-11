Residents in the northwestern part of the Gwinnett County have a new place where they can drop off glass items for recycling.

Gwinnett County opened a new glass recycling drop-off site at E.E. Robinson Park, which is located at 885 Level Creek Road in Sugar Hill, last week. It is the third glass recycling drop-off site that county officials have opened in the last year — but it is also the first site that is located in the northwestern part of Gwinnett County.

