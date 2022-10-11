Gwinnett County officials recently opened a new glass recycling location in Sugar Hill. It is the county’s third glass recycling drop-off site, but it is also the first one to be located in northwest Gwinnett.
Gwinnett County officials recently opened a new glass recycling location in Sugar Hill. It is the county’s third glass recycling drop-off site, but it is also the first one to be located in northwest Gwinnett.
Photo: Gwinnett County
This glass recycling drop-off container sits in a parking lot at E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill. Gwinnett County officials opened the site last week.
Residents in the northwestern part of the Gwinnett County have a new place where they can drop off glass items for recycling.
Gwinnett County opened a new glass recycling drop-off site at E.E. Robinson Park, which is located at 885 Level Creek Road in Sugar Hill, last week. It is the third glass recycling drop-off site that county officials have opened in the last year — but it is also the first site that is located in the northwestern part of Gwinnett County.
In fact, it is the first one that is not located in the far western corner of Gwinnett County, where it was launched in Norcross and then expanded to nearby Peachtree Corners.
“The expansion of the glass recycling program speaks to its success and our priority to cultivate a safe, livable and healthy community for our residents,” County Commissioner Kirkland Carden said.
The glass recycling drop-off program sites at OneStop Norcross and Pinckneyville Park have already diverted 102 tons of mixed glass items from landfills, according to county officials. The Norcross site opened a year ago as a pilot site and the program was expanded to Pinckneyville Park in December.
Residents in northwest Gwinnett can drop off empty glass containers in a marked drop-off location at the Sugar Hill site between sunrise and 11 p.m. Food and beverage bottles and jars, wether they are clear or colored glass containers, are accepted.
There is condition that residents must meet before they drop off their glass items. They must clean the glass items before bringing them to the drop off site. The county will only except clean, empty glass containers.
The glass is taken to Strategic Materials Inc., which is a large Atlanta-area glass recycler.
Residents who have questions about glass recycling can find a frequently asked section about the topic at the county’s solid waste website, which is located at GCSolidWaste.com, and on the Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful website, which is located at GwinnettCB.org/Programs/Glass-Recycling.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented