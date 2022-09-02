Gwinnett Fire Chief Russell Knick presents his department's 2023 budget request to the county's Citizen's Review Team on Wednesday. The fire department is asking for additional units to address growing peak-time service demands.
As Gwinnett County's population continues to grow, fire officials are seeing the number of calls they receive rise — particularly from residents who need medical assistance. Additional resources are needed to meet that demand, county Fire Chief Russell Knick told a budget review panel on Wednesday.
Knick told the county's 2023 budget Citizens Review Team that the department has seen a 17% increase in medical incidents in the county and an 18% increase in medical transports to hospitals in the area. Medical-related calls are a big part of what the fire department responds to, and the biggest demand for services are during the day when it can take longer to respond because of the higher call volume.
"There are times when call volume is consistently higher, the emergency call volume is consistently higher, and those peak times are when (it's) more likely that, when a call comes in, resources in that area may already be committed (elsewhere)," Knick said. "Typically, this is a 10-12 hour time period during the middle of each day that we know our response units are the busiest across the county.
"Unless there's a big storm, we don't typically tax our resources in the middle of the night. It's during those high demand times."
Given the increases in call volume, it is no surprise that some of 2023 budget requests from the fire department is aimed at addressing the issue.
Knick said that, because of its round-the-clock nature, the fire department is, in a way, like a grocery store that is open 24 hours a day. It has to provide services at all times of the day and it may need to expand staff to meet a growing customer base, he explained, but that expansion needs to be focused on peak hours when customer demand is the greatest.
"We provide, you all know this, but we provide 24/7, 365 days a year coverage and response, and we even throw in an extra day on leap year and cover that as well, and we always will," Knick said. "I can't imagine any scenario where we wouldn't. All of the units that we have right now are 24-hour and we plan to continue that.
"But, as the county continues to grow, we believe we can start adding resources that target the peak times rather than just adding a 24-hour unit like we've been used to doing."
In essence, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services is facing a situation where it needs to expand its ability to meet residents needs during the peak hours for call volume, according to the fire chief.
As a result, the fire department is asking county leaders to allocate funding in the county's 2023 budget to add two peak-time med units ($1.95 million) and two peak-time alternative response vehicles ($1.7 million) to address the pressures faced when call volume is higher.
"Based on our call volume, increases that we can better pinpoint as medical, including medical transports, and that we also know occur more heavily during peak times, we want to address those needs in the most precise and efficient manner that we can," Knick said.
Med units include both ambulances as well as firefighter paramedics to staff them and equipment to treat patients. Similarly, the alternative response vehicle request include the vehicles as well as staff and equipment.
The first alternative response vehicles were approved for the fire department in the county's 2020 budget. They are trucks that are equipped to go out on medical calls to supplement the med units.
They ran nearly 4,500 calls in their first six months in use alone, according to Knick.
"There's only three of those, but having those units has given us a more efficient way to get the necessary people and equipment on scene, particularly for medical calls," the chief said.
In other budget requests, the fire department is also asking for money for a fire inspector captain who will work in the department's Prevention and Enforcement Section, at a cost of $155,414, and two fire educator senior positions (cost is $279,259).
Collectively, the requests total $4.1 million.
