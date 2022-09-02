Russell Knick.png

Gwinnett Fire Chief Russell Knick presents his department's 2023 budget request to the county's Citizen's Review Team on Wednesday. The fire department is asking for additional units to address growing peak-time service demands.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Government

As Gwinnett County's population continues to grow, fire officials are seeing the number of calls they receive rise — particularly from residents who need medical assistance. Additional resources are needed to meet that demand, county Fire Chief Russell Knick told a budget review panel on Wednesday.

Knick told the county's 2023 budget Citizens Review Team that the department has seen a 17% increase in medical incidents in the county and an 18% increase in medical transports to hospitals in the area. Medical-related calls are a big part of what the fire department responds to, and the biggest demand for services are during the day when it can take longer to respond because of the higher call volume.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.