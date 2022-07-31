Piedmont Eastside Medical Center commemorates its first anniversary on Monday with a renewed commitment to, as CEO Trent Lind says, “better experiences and better outcomes for our patients.”
A year ago, the ever-growing Piedmont Healthcare system bought four Georgia-based hospitals from HCA Healthcare Inc., including Snellville’s Eastside Medical Center (and its South Campus and Health Park in Loganville), for a price tag of nearly $1 billion.
Lind, who had served as Eastside’s CEO for nearly six years before the acquisition, said the transition from one healthcare titan to another wasn’t seamless, but it wasn’t difficult either.
“We’re excited to be in Gwinnett County and we’re excited to begin to have an impact on our community,” he said. “…(The transition) presented well for our entire leadership team — for my executive team, there’s only one individual who did not stay as part of the system. It’s been great to see our system retain our leadership team. It’s the same faces, (we’re) just a new partner in the community.”
According to its website, the hospital has some four decades of patient care in Gwinnett County and nearby areas. Piedmont Eastside is a 310-bed, multi-campus system of care offering medical and surgical programs that include cardiovascular, neurosciences, oncology, orthopedics, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, maternity with neonatal intensive care, behavioral health, bariatric, urgent and 24-hour emergency care.
Piedmont Healthcare is the largest system of care in the state with 19 acute care hospitals and three rehabilitation hospitals (with two currently in development). Piedmont Clinic’s growth gives the healthcare system about 60 urgent care facilities across the state. Other notable acquisitions executed by Piedmont in recent years include Athens Regional Medical Center in 2016 and Columbus Regional Medical Center in 2018.
Lind said employment of some 1,200 within the local system has remained steady, adding that there has been growth in Piedmont Eastside’s roster of providers (now at around 700) as a result of Piedmont’s staff network development plan.
“We’ll see that continue to grow as we evolve,” Lind said.
And while a name change on the sign out front of 1700 Medical Way in Snellville is perhaps the main outward alteration, there’s been plenty going on behind the scenes to improve the quality of care afforded Piedmont Eastside patients.
“The benefit for Eastside and the benefit for our community is now we’re truly part of a local integrated network of care that benefits from all levels of service our patients can receive,” said Lind. “Our patients can receive a high level of care here, but where we also have an opportunity for further services … within our network of care because Piedmont is a large system of integrated care.
“We are now part of a true local network that’s Georgia-founded, Georgia-born and Georgia-focused. Piedmont locations and services now cover more than 70 percent of state geography- wise. We’re spread out across the state and we are the Georgia system of care. That’s a benefit of being part of Piedmont.”
The healthcare provider has some ambitious future plans (though not yet ready for “public consumption,” Lind said), which includes some network and brick-and-mortar enhancements.
“We are continuing to develop our primary care network,” he said. “That’s under way in a big way. We want to make sure we’re connecting with providing local care and in other markets we serve throughout Gwinnett County. We’re fortifying that aspect…we’re growing women’s services and Piedmont Clinics and we’re excited about that.
Lind said he and the staff of Piedmont Eastside look forward to what its second year of partnership creates.
“It’s been a year of positive change for our community,” he said. “We’re excited about that and we couldn’t be more excited about entering Year 2. We’re more integrated with Piedmont and it will create a better life for us.
“We’ve put a lot of hard, labor-intensive work behind us in terms of integration and now we’re excited to see the fruits of our labor and the benefits that will come to our community now that we’re fully integrated with the largest and most high-quality system of care in Georgia.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.