Voter turnout is traditionally lower for a runoff than for a general election — or at least that's been the long-held common perception — but Gwinnett has seen something different in the last week.
Gwinnett's early voting turnout for the Jan. 5 runoff election — featuring two internationally watched Senate races, as well as a Public Service Commission race — has actually been higher in its first week than it was for the same period of early voting for the Nov. 3 general election, according to a county official.
"We've been higher the whole week," Gwinnett government spokesman Joe Sorenson said on Friday. "As of (Thursday), we had voted 43,483, and in the same period — the first four days (of early voting) in November — we had voted 36,773."
Gwinnett has nine early voting — also known as advance voting — locations open for the runoff. The early voting period lasts through Dec. 31, and will will include voting every day with two exceptions: Dec. 24 and 25, which are, of course, the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays.
There is also no early voting on Jan. 1, which is the Friday of the last week of early voting but also a holiday.
As a result of there being fewer days of early voting due to the holidays, it is possible that turnout for the entire runoff election early voting period will not exceed the turnout from the general election.
"There are going to be a few fewer days," Sorenson said. "Even though we've got the same period and we're doing weekends, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and New Year's Day, there's no voting on those days so there are going to be three fewer advance in person days. We're going to have to see how that plays out for the total numbers, and if people are going to keep up this pace in the next couple of weeks when they get heavy into the holidays."
While the turnout has been higher for early voting for the runoff, however, the county has not seen lines as long as those seen at the beginning of early voting for the general election. While the first days of early voting for the Nov. 3 election saw voters waiting for hours to cast ballots due to an issue with a state elections network, the longest lines that Sorenson said he was aware of on the first day of early voting this past week were about 40 minutes.
"We just haven't had that same issue again with the state network so it's just been steady," he said.
One factor likely impacting turnout for this runoff, versus runoff elections held in the past, is that this election has major national implications.
Sen. David Perdue, a Republican, is facing Democrat Jon Ossoff. Meanwhile, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, also a Republican, is facing Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is a Democrat. If both Ossoff and Warnock win the runoffs in their respective races, it will shift control of the U.S. Senate from Republicans to Democrats.
Hence the attention being paid to Georgia not just across the U.S., but around the world.
In addition to the Senate races, however, there is also a runoff for Georgia Public Service Commission featuring Republican incumbent Bubba McDonald and Democrat Daniel Blackman on the ballot.
Voting each day will last from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations & Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, located at 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, in Lawrenceville, and from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the following locations:
♦ Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road in Buford
♦ Lenora Park Gym 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville
♦ Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Road in Dacula
♦ Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road in Norcross
♦ George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee
♦ Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville
♦ Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain
♦ Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.