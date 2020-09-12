Nearly a week after Labor Day, Gwinnett County’s two-week COVID-19 case numbers continues to gradually trend downward.
As of Saturday afternoon, Gwinnett had a two-week total of 1,584 new COVID-19 cases and a two-week incidence rate of 163 cases for every 100,000 residents, according to numbers from the Georgia Department of Health.
The county has had a total of 25,726 cases, 372 deaths and 2,560 hospitalizations since March. It is also had an overall incidence rate, including all cases reported during the pandemic, of 2,649.04 cases for every 100,000 residents.
The two-week numbers have been on the decline in Gwinnett from one day to the next this past week. On Thursday, for example, Gwinnett had a two-week total of 1,698 cases and a two-week incidence rate of 175 cases for every 100,000 resident. And then on Friday, the two-week total had decreased to 1,652 cases and the two-week incidence rate had dropped to 170 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Prior to Labor Day, health officials had expressed concerns about the potential for a spike in cases after the holiday weekend after two previously holidays, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, produced spikes in cases.
The daily decline in two-week numbers does not necessarily mean there is no Labor Day bump, however. Officials at the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District have previously said it takes several days for the virus that causes COVID-19 to incubate in a person’s body and cause the disease.
That is why health officials have suggested people who have been exposed to a person who has COVID-19 should wait until Day 10 after the exposure to get tested so medical professionals can make a better determination of whether the disease was transmitted.
Statewide, there has been a total of 292,905 cases, 6,287 deaths, 26,327 hospitalizations and 4,818 ICU admissions since March.
The state’s two-week numbers have been declining however. On Thursday, Georgia’s two-week total was 26,771 cases and its two-week incidence rate was 247. On Friday, the two-week total was 26,183 cases and the two-week incidence rate was 242 cases for every 100,000 residents.
On Saturday, the Department of Public Health reported the state’s two-week total was 25,925 cases while its two-week incidence rate was 239 cases for every 100,000 residents.
