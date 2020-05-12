May 12 COVID19 Map.jpg

This map shows the spread of COVID-19 cases across Georgia as of Tuesday evening.

 Photo: Georgia Department of Public Health

Reported deaths from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus surpassed 100 in Gwinnett County on Tuesday, but officials at the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments are optimistic that an increase in testing will bring some good news.

The death toll now stands at 101 in Gwinnett as county health officials make a push to increase testing for COVID-19 in the county.

Although more tests being administered means the total number of cases can be expected to rise significantly, district health director Dr. Audrey Arona said the health district as a whole has seen its positivity rate — the percentage of tests coming back positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus — decreasing even as testing increases.

"When we were limiting testing, it was 16%, and now that we've expanded testing, it's 10% so that's a good (sign), but that's an example of what I'm telling you," Arona said. "As we test more people, we're going to testing more of the worried well. Even when we were testing people with the symptoms, we were testing a lot of the worried well, so we expected that positivity rate to fall and now when we open it up to the entire asymptomatic community, our positivity rate should fall still."

As of Tuesday night, Gwinnett County ranked third among all Georgia counties in total number of COVID-19 cases. It has had a total of 2,495 cases and 101 deaths reported so far during the pandemic. There have also been 446 hospitalizations.

Gwinnett's incidence rate is 256.91 cases for every 100,000 residents.

Statewide, there have been 34,848 reported cases of COVID-19, 1,494 deaths from the disease and 6,227 hospitalizations. State officials reported 1,479 ICU admissions.

The state has not been releasing data on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Arona acknowledged there was a large jump last week in the number of deaths listed for Gwinnett, but she said the situation was not as dire as it seems. The sudden increase was the result of the state's reporting system getting caught up after a lag, the district health director said.

That means that while Gwinnett has surpassed 100 deaths so far, it could have actually crossed that threshold before this week began.

"There were a number of deaths in our county that had been positive before but hadn't been put into our system in Georgia that we use to .. report it, and that's what happened, why there was such a jump (last) week," Arona told the Daily Post last Friday. "There were a number that were not put into our reporting system in Georgia until (last week). So it's not that there were that many we saw (last) week. It was numbers that hadn't been reported yet."

Arona also expressed optimism about hospitalization rates in Gwinnett. As of Friday, she said it was 18%. It had, at one point, been over 20%, she said.

"That's a good thing," she said. "That tells us that what we're doing, and what the public is doing, in terms of physical distancing and all of the measures that are taking place are working, and we know that because our hospitalization rate is decreasing."

Elsewhere, Fulton County continues to have the highest total number of cases in Georgia, with 3,595 cases and 149 deaths reported so far in that county.

Among the top five counties, Fulton is followed by DeKalb County (2,605 cases, 72 deaths), Gwinnett, Cobb County (2,253 cases, 124 deaths) and Hall County (2,060 cases, 35 deaths).

The zip code-by-zip code incidence rates, per 1,000 residents, for Gwinnett County is as follows:

Gwinnett COVID-19 incidence rates by zip code as of May 12, 2020

Field 1 Field 2
Zip Incidence Rate per 1000
30011 0.624913206
30012 2.09112921
30013 2.342850336
30014 1.626851614
30016 2.072741494
30017 2.579365079
30019 2.101515564
30024 1.485746123
30025 0.862998921
30039 3.15533396
30043 2.043842923
30044 3.513130325
30045 2.412650427
30046 2.491092895
30047 2.631578947
30052 0.874669896
30054 1.752190238
30055 0.662690524
30071 2.347315801
30078 2.359560759
30084 0.668132847
30087 0.516852099
30092 1.70325511
30093 2.567899383
30094 1.761465539
30096 2.119971091
30097 0.910943306
30281 0.075597218
30340 0.102061645
30345 0
30360 1.031920748
30517 0.417955362
30518 2.25608812
30519 3.441173516
30548 0.378071834

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Recommended for you

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.