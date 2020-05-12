Reported deaths from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus surpassed 100 in Gwinnett County on Tuesday, but officials at the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments are optimistic that an increase in testing will bring some good news.
The death toll now stands at 101 in Gwinnett as county health officials make a push to increase testing for COVID-19 in the county.
Although more tests being administered means the total number of cases can be expected to rise significantly, district health director Dr. Audrey Arona said the health district as a whole has seen its positivity rate — the percentage of tests coming back positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus — decreasing even as testing increases.
"When we were limiting testing, it was 16%, and now that we've expanded testing, it's 10% so that's a good (sign), but that's an example of what I'm telling you," Arona said. "As we test more people, we're going to testing more of the worried well. Even when we were testing people with the symptoms, we were testing a lot of the worried well, so we expected that positivity rate to fall and now when we open it up to the entire asymptomatic community, our positivity rate should fall still."
As of Tuesday night, Gwinnett County ranked third among all Georgia counties in total number of COVID-19 cases. It has had a total of 2,495 cases and 101 deaths reported so far during the pandemic. There have also been 446 hospitalizations.
Gwinnett's incidence rate is 256.91 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Statewide, there have been 34,848 reported cases of COVID-19, 1,494 deaths from the disease and 6,227 hospitalizations. State officials reported 1,479 ICU admissions.
The state has not been releasing data on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.
Arona acknowledged there was a large jump last week in the number of deaths listed for Gwinnett, but she said the situation was not as dire as it seems. The sudden increase was the result of the state's reporting system getting caught up after a lag, the district health director said.
That means that while Gwinnett has surpassed 100 deaths so far, it could have actually crossed that threshold before this week began.
"There were a number of deaths in our county that had been positive before but hadn't been put into our system in Georgia that we use to .. report it, and that's what happened, why there was such a jump (last) week," Arona told the Daily Post last Friday. "There were a number that were not put into our reporting system in Georgia until (last week). So it's not that there were that many we saw (last) week. It was numbers that hadn't been reported yet."
Arona also expressed optimism about hospitalization rates in Gwinnett. As of Friday, she said it was 18%. It had, at one point, been over 20%, she said.
"That's a good thing," she said. "That tells us that what we're doing, and what the public is doing, in terms of physical distancing and all of the measures that are taking place are working, and we know that because our hospitalization rate is decreasing."
Elsewhere, Fulton County continues to have the highest total number of cases in Georgia, with 3,595 cases and 149 deaths reported so far in that county.
Among the top five counties, Fulton is followed by DeKalb County (2,605 cases, 72 deaths), Gwinnett, Cobb County (2,253 cases, 124 deaths) and Hall County (2,060 cases, 35 deaths).
The zip code-by-zip code incidence rates, per 1,000 residents, for Gwinnett County is as follows:
Gwinnett COVID-19 incidence rates by zip code as of May 12, 2020
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Zip
|Incidence Rate per 1000
|30011
|0.624913206
|30012
|2.09112921
|30013
|2.342850336
|30014
|1.626851614
|30016
|2.072741494
|30017
|2.579365079
|30019
|2.101515564
|30024
|1.485746123
|30025
|0.862998921
|30039
|3.15533396
|30043
|2.043842923
|30044
|3.513130325
|30045
|2.412650427
|30046
|2.491092895
|30047
|2.631578947
|30052
|0.874669896
|30054
|1.752190238
|30055
|0.662690524
|30071
|2.347315801
|30078
|2.359560759
|30084
|0.668132847
|30087
|0.516852099
|30092
|1.70325511
|30093
|2.567899383
|30094
|1.761465539
|30096
|2.119971091
|30097
|0.910943306
|30281
|0.075597218
|30340
|0.102061645
|30345
|0
|30360
|1.031920748
|30517
|0.417955362
|30518
|2.25608812
|30519
|3.441173516
|30548
|0.378071834
