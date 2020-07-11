Gwinnett County has now had a total of more than 11,000 cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health showed the county crossed the 11,000 cases threshold on Saturday, when state officials reported a total of 11,074 COVID-19 cases. That's an increase of nearly 2,000 new cases — 1,989 new cases to be exact — over an eight-day period between July 3 and Saturday.
Percentage-wise, that's a jump of nearly 21.9% in Gwinnett's total cases in just over a week.
"It's really the same old story: the more testing we do, we continue to see more cases because we know we have community-wide transmission in the county," Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments spokesman Chad Wasdin said.
In addition to crossing the 11,000 cases benchmark, Gwinnett has had 182 reports of COVID-19-related deaths and 1,315 hospitalizations. The county leads the state in total cases and has had an incidence rate of 1,140.3 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Wasdin said the average age of people in Gwinnett who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 38.
Earlier this week, Gwinnett saw 1,330 new cases reported in six days between July 3 and Thursday. On Friday, Wasdin said delays in getting results from tests from labs, who may have gotten backed up while processing the tests, could also result a large increase in new reports showing up at one time.
Although the results are entered into the state's reporting system so they are counted under the date the test was administered, it can be a bit confusing because a comparison of case totals alone can make it seem like they are new tests.
"Now, it's very possible that there were actually 1,300 cases whenever you saw that increase (as of Thursday), but if you see large increases, sometimes that's really dependent upon when private providers get an opportunity to report their positive cases as well," Wasdin said.
"So, sometimes even though those positive cases will be put into respective dates on when that person actually tested positive, the way the current system works, it shows when they're actually reported into the system so that's something to keep in mind when looking at those numbers also."
The data also does not break down how many of those new cases at the county level were discovered through swab tests, which shows people who had the disease when they were tested, and how many were discovered through an antibody test, which shows a person previously had the disease but recovered before they were tested.
Wasdin also said there are some encouraging signs elsewhere in the data. The percentage of people hospitalized in Gwinnett who have tested positive for COVID-19 has decreased week over week. This past week, it was 12%. The week before that, it was 13%.
The percentage of people testing positive who also had underlying health conditions has also decreased.
"That is likely due to us testing a younger population who typically has as many underlying health conditions, so what we're seeing is we're testing a younger, healthier portion of the population who is less likely to probably have complications from the virus," Wasdin said.
Although the increase seen in Gwinnett over the eight-day period between July 3 and Saturday appears high, the increase is not as high as the increase seen across all of Georgia over the same time period.
Statewide, there have been a total of 114,401 cases, 2,996 deaths, 13,205 hospitalizations and 2,610 ICU admissions.
Across Georgia, 23,908 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered through swab and antibody tests between July 3 and Saturday. That's an increase of 26.4% in cases for the state.
In Fulton County, which has had the second highest case total in the state behind Gwinnett, there was an 37.5% increase in cases over that time period. That's an increase of 2,827 new cases in Fulton county between July 3 and Saturday.
Although the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments had previously talked about expanding the available of Saturday testing dates to all of its testing sites this weekend, that is now expected to not happen until later this month.
Wasdin said the health district is working on lining up volunteers to be able to do Saturday testing at all health department-run testing sites in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties.
Following Gwinnett among the top five counties in the state for COVID-19 cases, Fulton County has had a total of 10,354 cases and 324 deaths, followed by DeKalb County (8,144 cases, 181 deaths), Cobb County (6,940 cases, 253 deaths) and Hall County (3,774 cases, 63 deaths).
With new case numbers up, health officials continue to encourage compliance with public health guidelines — such as wearing face masks and practicing social distancing — that are designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"The focus on face masks is certainly important, but from our perspective, face masks are just a part of our message because, really and truly, a mask alone is not enough," Wasdin said. "It still is important to continue practicing social distancing and all of the other social mitigation efforts, like washing your hands and certainly staying away from people who are sick and staying home if you're sick."
