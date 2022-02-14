The new case numbers for COVID-19 show community spread of the disease continues to drop significantly — and quickly — in Gwinnett County, according to numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday.
The county has seen 452 cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks, according to the new numbers. A week earlier, on Feb. 7, the two-week number was 1,115 cases per 100,000 residents.
In other words, the rate of cases per 100,000 residents dropped by 663 cases in the span of one week. That is larger drop that the rate's decline of 512 cases per 100,000 residents between Jan. 31 and Feb. 7.
By comparison, the two-week rate declined by only 59 cases per 100,000 in the week between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31.
The 7-day average is also on the decline. On Feb. 7, the daily average was 429.1 cases per day. That average number was down to 197.9 cases per day on Monday.
To date, 171,503 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gwinnett since the pandemic reached Georgia in March 2020. There have also been 1,617 confirmed deaths and 108 probable deaths, as well as 7,230 hospitalizations, reported in the county during the pandemic 7,230 hospitalizations.
Statewide, there have been 1.89 million COVID cases reported in Georgia during the pandemic. Additionally, Georgia has seen 28,684 confirmed deaths, 5,534 probable deaths, 105,679 hospitalizations and 15,165 ICU admissions since March 2020 because of COVID-19.
On the vaccination front, 63% of Gwinnettians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 58% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to DPH.
Statewide, DPH reported on Monday that 62% of Georgians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 55% of the state's residents are fully vaccinated.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
