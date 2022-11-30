Coleman Middle School in Duluth is one of nine schools receiving a “space makeover” with donated building materials worth thousands of dollars to transform educational spaces on their campuses as part of charitable giveaway.

The 2022 Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program was sponsored by Pennsylvania-based Saint-Gobain North America, a worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, which has a CertainTeed ceiling production facility in Norcross. A combined $250,000 was made available to schools in Georgia, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania as part of the program.