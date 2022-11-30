Students and staff of Coleman Middle School join their Principal, Dr. Gypsy Hernandez in accepting their school’s Bronze-winning trophy and contest prize at the Saint-Gobain CertainTeed plant in Norcross on Nov. 18.
Photo: Saint-Gobain North America
Students from Coleman Middle School stand with their school’s Bronze-winning trophy at the Saint-Gobain CertainTeed plant in Norcross.
Coleman Middle School in Duluth is one of nine schools receiving a “space makeover” with donated building materials worth thousands of dollars to transform educational spaces on their campuses as part of charitable giveaway.
The 2022 Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program was sponsored by Pennsylvania-based Saint-Gobain North America, a worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, which has a CertainTeed ceiling production facility in Norcross. A combined $250,000 was made available to schools in Georgia, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania as part of the program.
Coleman Middle received a donation up to $10,000 and was one of 30 finalists selected from the company’s open call for applications over the summer. Coleman Middle was a bronze level finalist, along with Massachusetts Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and Upper Bucks Technical School in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.
Three Gold Level winners received donations up to $50,000 in building supplies while three Silver Level-winning schools received donations up to $20,000.
“Our shared ambition for improving the lives of our community and making the world a better home inspired our commitment to impacting future generations through our Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program,” said Mark Rayfield, CEO of Saint-Gobain North America and CertainTeed in a news release. “We were incredibly moved by the response we received to the program and by the devotion of our educators to help cultivate, influence and transform young lives by helping transform their learning spaces.
“We know that environments with better acoustical performance, better lighting and air quality (help) students learn better and achieve greater results. It is an honor to congratulate and celebrate our winners and to donate products that will help create better learning experiences for students across Georgia, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, where thousands of our employees work, live and raise their families.”
According to the news release, Coleman Middle intends to utilize its winnings to purchase new STEM learning education tools, including SPIKE Prime Robot Sets. School administrators, staff members, faculty and students received the prize money on Nov. 18 at the CertainTeed plant in Norcross.
“Our 2022 Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities contest is part of our ongoing effort to invest in the future success of students in our communities and to instill the passion we all share for STEM among today’s youth,” said Rayfield. “It’s an honor to congratulate Coleman Middle School on taking home the Bronze title in our contest and we hope this grant to purchase new SPIKE Prime Robot Sets will inspire and encourage the students to pursue their interests in STEM fields and build a foundation for stronger educational achievement at school.”
Coleman Middle was one of 70 schools to respond to Saint-Gobain’s call for applications and was then selected as one of only 30 schools to advance to the finalist round in October by a judging panel within the company. The company collected votes over a two-week period through a poll hosts on its social media pages and on the contact web site.
Coleman Middle was one of three schools in Georgia to have winning entries. The others were Lakeview Middle School in Rossville (which was a Gold Level winner) and Chattahoochee Hills Charter School in Chattahoochee Hills (which was a Silver Level winner). Two other area schools were finalists — Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville was a Gold Level finalist and Bay Creek Middle School in Grayson was a Silver Level finalist.
