Burnette Elementary School in Suwanee is one of seven schools in Georgia to receive a School Crashers grant from the Georgia United Foundation, in partnership with Georgia United Credit Union.
School Crashers is one of the foundation’s largest community service programs, offering schools across the state an opportunity to apply for a school facility makeover, improving the learning environment for students, faculty and staff. The grant is available to all accredited K-12 schools in Georgia.
Nominations were received from 247 schools, which were asked to include in their application a photograph with an essay describing why their school should receive a makeover. Burnette Elementary was one of seven schools chosen for the grant after a rigorous judging process.
Home to 630 students, Burnette Elementary also includes about 130 special-education students with various levels of learning disabilities and students with social, emotional and behavioral needs. Students could benefit from spending time in a sensory room to help them improve their visual, auditory and tactile processing.
“We are looking forward to serving our communities and strengthening our school systems through the tenth annual School Crashers program,” said Georgia United president and CEO Debbie Smith in a news release. “The Georgia United Foundation, credit union team members, generous donors, community partners and volunteers make this a worthwhile community service event, where we provide inspiring learning spaces for the students, faculty and staff.
“By the end of the summer, we anticipates that School Crashers projects will have impacted a total of 70 individual schools with improvements valued at more than $2 million.”
In nine years, the School Crashers program has positively impacted 43,666 children in 63 schools by creating inspiring learning spaces and facility improvements valued at more than $1.8 million. Funding for the program is provided by the Georgia United Foundation and generous donations made by community partners.
