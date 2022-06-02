From left, Gwinnett Community Services Department Director Tina Fleming, Building Brains Anywhere Project Coordinator Tania Ballou, Deputy Parks and Recreation Division Director Jason West and Deputy Department Director Lindsey Jorstad show off the 2022 NACPRO Social Justice Award that the Building Brains Anywhere recently received from the National Association of County Park and Recreational Professionals.
Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation officials recently received a national award for the county's Building Brains Anywhere program.
The National Association of County Park and Recreational Professionals has named the program, which was launched last year, its 2022 Social Justice Award winner. The award is designed to recognize county recreation departments for efforts that are intended to serve as a change agent for the community and prioritize a culture of equity and inclusion.
“For a year now, our hardworking team has been out in the community using mobile units to deliver literacy programming, STEAM enrichment and hands-on activities directly to Gwinnett’s children,” Gwinnett Community Services Director Tina Fleming said. “We’re grateful to be recognized by our fellow park and recreational professionals for this unique program.”
The Building Brains Anywhere program, also known as "B2 Anywhere," was rolled out in 2021 to help young children in target areas be better prepared for school and academic success by providing support measures for them.
Parents who have questions about the Building Brains Anywhere program can visit 2Anywhere.com.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
