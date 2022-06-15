288630925_393443979481364_3542457224747808346_n.jpg

Summer and heat go hand-in-hand, especially in the south, but Gwinnettians may have noticed it is hotter than usual today.

The reason is that Gwinnett County remains under a heat advisory until this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory includes a warning that a heat index of more than 105 degrees is expected. The advisory is currently set to expire at 8 p.m.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the weather service said in a statement.

The weather service is advising residents to stay indoors, in an air-conditioned room, and to dry plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," the weather service said. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

"Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location."

