For Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins, the attack at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, was not something he saw unfold live on TV.
Watkins was heading into the Pentagon when one of the highjacked planes crashed into it. He was a member of the medical branch of the personnel command that was heading to the Pentagon for a daily morning briefing.
“Like we did every morning at that time, we were on the yellow line waiting to go into the Pentagon and from the left, it’s vivid, but from the left, before we were going down, one of the members of the party said, ‘Hey, this is not the flight path, you know, this plane is not in the flight path,’” Watkins said.
“And, then we went down and the train abruptly stopped kind of mid-way and then scooted up, and that’s when we knew that the Pentagon was hit.”
Watkins shared his recollections during Gwinnett county’s annual 9/11 memorial at the Fallen Heroes Memorial, which is located at the Gwinnett Justice Administration Center in Lawrenceville, on Saturday. It was one of several events that took place around the county to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Remembrance events were also held at the Red Clay Music Foundry in Duluth, Suwanee Town Center Park, Betty Mauldin Park in Norcross and Lilburn City Park.
Each event offered a unique way to mark the anniversary.
Lilburn officials unveiled a temporary art exhibit created by Gwinnett county Public Schools bus driver Daniele Roberts.
Roberts and her family created 2,977 paper cranes — one for every person killed on the highjacked planes, in the Twin Towers in New York City and at the Pentagon in Washington D.C.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Georgia and forced schools into digital learning in March 2020, Roberts decided to begin working on an idea she’d had about a way to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
“It’s a small memorial (but) it’s a personal memorial, but each person has been memorialized in one way or another,” Roberts said.
With some time on her hands since students were learning from home, Roberts began folding pieces of blue paper, origami style, into small paper cranes.
It took her awhile since she could only work on the project when she had time available, and she had another job as well, but eventually, she and her family made 2,977 paper cranes — one for every person who died as a result of the 9/11 attacks.
“It kind of came to me as an idea to put together something that I could personalize and hold onto and meditate upon each and every one of them,” Roberts said. “And, I thought, ‘What would I do with it once I created all of these origami cranes, which are really very therapeutic.
“I put it all together and the town of Lilburn was very open to the idea to string from this tree.”
The paper cranes were hung from an oak tree at Lilburn City Park and Mayor Tim Dunn said they will remain there until at least Monday. Each crane has the name of a victim of the terrorist attacks written on the underside of one of the paper bird’s wings.
“I hardly know what to call it, it’s so full of emotion,” Dunn said during a brief ceremony.
The events held on Saturday offered Gwinnettians a chance to recall memories of where they were two decades ago when the attacks happened.
Watkins said he and the other command members thought they were prepared for anything, but 9/11 proved to be something they had not anticipated.
It was attack on the heart of the U.S. military, on U.S. soil. As part of the medical command, he had to focus on the 106 people who were wounded and needed medical treatment at the scene of the Pentagon attack.
“That number will always stick in my mind because those are the people I was responsible for in personnel command,” Watkins said. “What I had to do was make sure that we found everybody who was taken away, and you ask, ‘Well why was that important?’
“You’ve got to understand, clandestine operations happen all the time and there were reports of EMS services that had the word ‘Emergency’ spelled wrong and some reports that some of the emergency vehicles had the word ‘Emergency’ right side up as opposed to backwards. So, the thought was all of us that had security clearance, if you were taken and put under, you could give out vital information.”
Meanwhile, Lawrenceville resident Marlene Taylor Crawford, who is a native of New York, said she had already moved to Georgia before the attacks occurred, but she recalled worrying about her father’s safety. He worked in downtown Manhattan, a few blocks away from the World Trade Center.
“You couldn’t get through on the phone so you didn’t know what was going on,” Crawford said. “It was terrifying because you’re also thinking, ‘What’s next? What else is going to happen?’ “
