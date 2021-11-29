Gwinnett County residents are concerned about crime, not just in their own county, but across all of an 11-county metro Atlanta region, according to the results of an Atlanta Regional Commission study.
The ARC's 2021 Metro Atlanta Speaks survey showed 31% of Gwinnettians who participated in the survey listed crime as the top challenge facing the metro area, making it their No. 1 concern, followed by public health (15%) and the economy (13%).
That mirrors region-wide results, which showed 32% of metro Atlanta residents saw crime as their biggest concern, followed by public health (13%) and the economy (12%).
The ARC footprint includes DeKalb, Douglas, Cherokee, Cobb, Clayton, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties.
“This year’s Metro Atlanta Speaks survey shines a light on the difficult period we are all living through,” said Mike Alexander, Senior Director of ARC’s Center for Livable Communities. “Trends that we spotted in last year’s survey continue this year.
"More of us than ever are working from home, and unfortunately, many of us continue to struggle to make ends meet as the pandemic wears on.”
This year's results show how the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues — such as crime — that have gotten a lot of press in the last two years have shifted some of the areas that residents see as top concerns.
Gwinnettians, for example, listed transportation — long considered one of the biggest challenges facing the region — as only the fourth biggest challenge facing the region, with 9% of respondents highlighting it.
The rest of the biggest challenges they saw facing the region included human services (8.3%), race relations (7.3%), public education (7%), taxes (5.5%) and "other" issues (2%). Another 2% said they did not know what they considered to be the biggest challenge facing the region.
The survey also shows some of the challenges Gwinnett County, as well as the rest of metro Atlanta, will face in the years to come on issues ranging from income equity to living conditions and willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
About 17% of respondents from Gwinnett, for example, said they will not get one of the COVID-19 vaccines while 59% of Gwinnettians who participated in the survey said they were already fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, two-in three Gwinnett participants — which is roughly 65% of Gwinnettians who participated in the survey — said the economy is being hurt by high levels of income inequality.
In other results, 41% of Gwinnett respondents said they expect metro Atlanta's living conditions to get worse in the next three to four years while only 21% expect conditions to improve.
Regionwide, three in four survey respondents said racial equity has to be ensured in order to maximize economic growth in the metro region and the same number of respondents said the economy would also benefit from the minimum wage being increased.
Metro area respondents said more opportunities for job training and an increase in affordable housing options would help the region attract and retain skilled workers.
More than half of people who participated in the survey said they felt either "very safe" or "moderately safe" about returning to "normal" pre-pandemic-like activities. The percentage of people who said they did not feel safe returning to "normal" activities.
The survey shows 33.5% of metro Atlanta respondents are either working from home all of the time or most of the time, while another 21% occasionally work from home.
The pandemic continues to create struggles for families, however.
The number of people who said they received food assistance from a food pantry or church in the last year is up from a year ago, with nearly one-in-four respondents saying they had received such assistance. Meanwhile, about 17% are not confident, or are only slightly confident, in their ability to meet their next rent or mortgage payment.
The survey was conducted in August and September with more than 4,800 residents across the city of Atlanta and the rest of the 11-county ARC footprint participating.
The full results from the survey can be found at atlantaregional.org/metroatlantaspeaks.
