Six people on Georgia Trend magazine's new "100 Influential Georgians" list have ties to Gwinnett County.
The 2020 list came out this week and some of the names on it are folks, such as Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash and Atlanta Regional Commission Chairman Kerry Armstrong, who are no stranger to earning spots on this list.
But the list shows how Gwinnett County wields some influence in the political and business realms.
In addition to Nash and Armstrong, Gwinnettians who made it onto this year's list of influential Georgians include Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer, U.S. Attorney BJay Pak, Gwinnett Chamber President Nick Masino and Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Santiago Marquez.
Meanwhile, Snellville resident and American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia President Michael “Sully” Sullivan earned a spot on Georgia Trend's "Notable Georgians" list.
This year saw Masino's stock, in particular, rise in Georgia Trend's eyes. Over the last few years, he had been on the magazine's supplemental list of "Notable Georgians." Over the last year, however, Masino earned a promotion from overseeing Partnership Gwinnett to being picked to replace former Gwinnett Chamber President Dan Kaufman upon his retirement.
Shafer's place on the list reflects the political clout he showed he could still wield in Georgia Republican politics when he was elected the state party's chairman last year. The political future of Shafer, who was once the No. 2 Republican in the Georgia Senate, had been uncertain after he lost the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor to Geoff Duncan in a primary runoff election in 2018.
Pak, who previously represented the Lilburn area in the Georgia House of Representatives, has been the U.S. government's top prosecutor in northern Georgia since October 2017.
Meanwhile, Armstrong, a citizen member of the ARC board whose district includes part of Gwinnett, was recently re-elected for a fourth term as the board's chairman.
And if Marquez's name sounds familiar, that's because — in addition to leading the Georgia Hispanic Chamber — he has regularly been a member of Nash's citizens budget review committee which hears budget requests from Gwinnett County government department heads and makes recommendations on which requests should be included in the county's annual budget.
There will likely be some changes in the future as to Gwinnettians who make it onto the list, however. Nash, who has announced that she will not run for re-election when her current term ends, is entering her final year as county commission chairwoman.